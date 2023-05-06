Justified: In Raylan's Defense? He Did Warn Them What Would Happen With Justified: City Primeval hitting this year, Timothy Olyphant's U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens makes it clear what's going to happen next.

With still some time to go until Dave Andron & Michael Dinner's Justified: City Primeval hits our screens, FX Networks has done an excellent job of rolling out some choice clips from the show's original run to remind us of why we've missed Timothy Olyphant's U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens so much. And based on the response we've gotten from these posts, you clearly approve. So we've got a new one to pass along – with this one stemming from S01E04 "Long in the Tooth" (directed by Adam Arkin and written by Chris Provenzano). With Raylan and the Miami mob competing to get their hands on Alan Ruck's former mob account, Roland Pike, for two very different reasons, it was only a matter of time before Raylan would have to address the hitmen on his tail. And in Raylan's defense? He did warn them what was going to happen if they didn't follow his instructions – twice, actually. Oh, and for all of the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans out there? Yup, that's Lance Barber (aka Bill Ponderosa) in the scene that follows…

Here's a look at Raylan making it perfectly clear what's about to happen if some good decision-making doesn't start happening sooner rather than later – followed by what we know so far about FX Network's Justified: City Primeval (expected to hit screens this summer):

A Look at What's to Come with Justified: City Primeval

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series return finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook), a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the "City Primeval" alive. Now, here's a look at that "Coming Soon" trailer released by FX Networks:

Along with Olyphant, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant. Dave Andron & Michael Dinner will write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing). Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series.