Kenny Omega Returns on AEW Dynamite as Mystery Partner of Young Bucks

As widely predicted, Kenny Omega returned on AEW Dynamite tonight, joining the Young Bucks to win the first match in the AEW Trios Championship tournament. The Bucks were set to face La Faccion Ingobernable in the match, but they lacked a partner, having asked and been rejected by Hangman Adam Page last week. Going into the match, The Bucks' partner was listed as "???," but it was pretty much an open secret that the partner would be Omega, who has been absent from AEW for nearly a year, recovering from an injury and working on the AEW video game, Fight Forever.

Obviously, Omega and the Bucks won the match, advancing to the next round, and are heavy favorites to win the whole thing. Omega got the pin with the One-Winged Angel on Dragon Lee, who was attacked by his own teammates after the match. Watch highlights from the return of Kenny Omega below.

Andrade El Idolo, RUSH and Dragon Lee make their way to the ring! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/O8CvdriZ55 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022 Show Full Tweet

😱😱😱 Dragon Lee just launched himself at Kenny Omega and they topple into the crowd! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/SdI73qlnJD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have advanced in the #AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, after that incredible quarterfinals match in the main event of #AEWDynamite tonight! pic.twitter.com/zxq5U2vqCw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022 Show Full Tweet

