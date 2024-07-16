Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: Batman, crisis on infinite earths, joker, Kevin Conroy, mark hamill

Kevin Conroy's Final Batman Scene Does Right by Legend (SPOILERS)

The final scene between the late Kevin Conroy's Batman & Mark Hamill's Joker in JL: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three hit fans hard.

For many, the third and final chapter of Warner Bros. Entertainment's Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths will be a heartfelt and bittersweet experience. After much speculation and social media rumbling, it was confirmed earlier this year that "Part Three" would also include the final animated face-off between two iconic characters and two iconic voice actors. With the finale now available via Digitial, fans are getting to see for themselves how the final moments between the late Kevin Conroy's Batman and Mark Hamill's Joker went down. Based on the online reactions so far, folks are praising the scene as being fitting and respectful, with many pointing to Conroy's final lines as Batman as doing right by the voice actor. While we won't be giving away major details about the overall chapter, we're still throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer – you've been warned!

While the moment isn't long, it's one that sticks. As Conroy's Batman watches his world only moments away from being engulfed in a wave of anti-matter, Hamill's Joker attempts a surprise attack – one that goes exactly as you would expect. Near the end of their rooftop battle, Joker mockingly notes that he's flattered that Batman chose to spend his final moments with The Clown Prince of Crime. But Batman makes it crystal clear that the moment isn't about the Joker but about Batman continuing his fight against everything Joker represents – even in the face of an apocalypse, the fight rages on. "I care, Joker… about Gotham… about justice. And if it has to end, at least I go out like this. Being Batman." Here's a look at some screencaps from the moment, and DC Film News shared a clip on social media for fans to check out.

"Kevin was perfection. He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated," Hamill said in a statement issued at the time Conroy's passing was confirmed. "Kevin was a brilliant actor. For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman. It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part, and the world was better for it. His rhythms and subtleties, tones, and delivery – that all also helped inform my performance. He was the ideal partner – it was such a complementary, creative experience. I couldn't have done it without him. He will always be my Batman." Paul Dini, Batman: The Animated Series producer, added, "Kevin brought a light with him everywhere, whether in the recording booth giving it his all, or feeding first responders during 9/11, or making sure every fan who ever waited for him had a moment with their Batman. A hero in every sense of the word. Irreplaceable. Eternal."

"It threw me at first," Conroy shared during an interview with EW when discussing what it was like to play the physical version of Bruce Wayne in the Batwoman chapter of the Arrowverse's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover. "I never approached this character from that physicalized aspect. I always just inhabited him with my voice. When you do that in a recording studio, it's a very intimate experience, and you're sort of living in your own imagination. You do it with your eyes clothes and you're in this other world, and you have Mark Hamill feeding you all the energy you [need], and the other actors (because we always recorded together in the booths). To actually be on the set, in the physical world, and to be walking as the character and inhabiting the character in three dimensions, it was a real transition for me. It did take a while to get used to, I have to admit. I was surprised because I know the character so well."

