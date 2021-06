Kevin Smith: For Catwoman, Batman's Learning From "The Lick Master"

So did you hear the one about Harley Quinn co-creators and executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker revealing that DC Comics put the kibosh on Batman going down on Catwoman during the upcoming third season of the HBO Max series because "Heroes don't do that"? If you haven't, then you need to clue us in on where you're hiding your sensory deprivation chamber because everyone and their mother's third cousin had something to say on the matter. To no one's surprise, DC Comics did not look good in all of it. Now, Masters of the Universe: Revelation showrunner & EP Kevin Smith is taking a break from promoting the upcoming Mattel Television and Netflix animated series to weigh in on the matter. Taking the mic alongside co-host Marc Bernardin, Smith used the occasion of his recent Fatman Beyond LIVE podcast- and let's just say he doesn't leave a lot of room for confusion or interpretation.

"Look, as a guy who's been reading Batman his whole life and was given stewardship once or twice (but take it with a grain of salt because I did make him pee his pants as well and the Internet hates that) of course f***ing Batman eats p***y!" It would track for the character: he's great at everything… He studied everything! He went all around the world; you're telling me he'd leave that off the list? You know he went somewhere and met 'the lick master'… and he went home a smarter, wiser, man," Smith argued in favor of Bats enjoying a "Fancy Feast." As for that alleged "heroes don't do that" line, Smith sees that mindset as going against everything heroes like Batman are all about. "I would imagine only a villain is like 'I'm not gonna eat your p***y! Because I'm a villain, I got no time!' But a f***ing hero? That's what a hero does! Hero eats your p***y before you do anything! Before you even see his d**k! And in Batman's case, that takes a long time because he's a layered character." Here's a look at the most recent episodes of the podcast:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: FatMan Beyond LIVE for 6/22/2021! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQoK4TZ8yVQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: FatMan Beyond LIVE for 6/13/2021! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nyKia_byCfA&t=8s)

Along with the animated series' July 23rd debut, fans can also look forward to the aftershow special, Revelations: The Masters of the Universe Revelation Aftershow. Hosted by showrunner & EP Kevin Smith; EP & Vice President, Content Creative, Mattel Television Rob David; and actress Tiffany Smith, the 25-minute talk show and celebration of all things "MOTU: Revelation" boasts a guest list that includes Mark Hamill, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headey, Tiffany Smith, Henry Rollins, Griffin Newman, Jason Mewes, and Alan Oppenheimer. Now here's a look at the new set of preview images, followed by the official teaser and series overview. Now without further ado, here's a look at the first official teaser for Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Masters of the Universe: Revelation | Official Teaser | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81wyj65SJIo)

The war for Eternia culminates in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it's up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.

Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation stars Mark Hamill – Skeletor; Lena Headey – Evil-Lyn; Chris Wood – Prince Adam / He-Man; Sarah Michelle Gellar – Teela; Liam Cunningham – Man-At-Arms; Stephen Root – Cringer; Diedrich Bader – King Randor / Trap Jaw; Griffin Newman – Orko; Tiffany Smith – Andra; Henry Rollins – Tri-Klops; Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) – Moss Man; Susan Eisenberg – Sorceress; Alicia Silverstone – Queen Marlena; Justin Long – Roboto; Jason Mewes – Stinkor; Phil LaMarr – He-Ro; Tony Todd – Scare Glow; Cree Summer – Priestess; Kevin Michael Richardson – Beast Man; and Kevin Conroy – Mer-Man.

From showrunner and executive producer Kevin Smith (Clerks, Chasing Amy), Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is written by Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock, Alphas), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering), and Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen)- with music composed by Bear McCreary (The Walking Dead, Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) and animation from Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania). The animated series is also executive produced by Frederic Soulie (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe), Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond), and Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)- and produced by Susan Corbin (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)- and produced by Mattel Television.

