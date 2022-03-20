Killing Eve: Laura Neal Developing "Grounded Superhero Comedy" Series

Laura Neal has been talking to Clive Anderson on today's episode of BBC Radio 4's Loose Ends about being the lead writer and executive producer on the final series of Killing Eve, the latest episode airing in the UK on BBC 1, and available on the BBC iPlayer. Previously a writer on episodes of the third season of Killing Eve, as well as episodes of different TV shows Turn Up Charlie, Sex Education, Tatua, My Fat Diary, Coming Up and Secret Diary Of A Call Girl, this is definitely a profile raiser for Neal. So what's next?

They discussed issues about how the show will be received during the Ukraine crisis, but Neal states that she believes it works within its own world. And that having Villanelle having visions, including that of Jesus Christ, is a part of that. Neal also confessed that years ago she applied to join the secret services. Fellow guest Barry Humphries delighted in the gratuitous violence in the show and suggested that all children should watch the show as early as possible.

But what else is to come for Neal? When asked, she was rather reticent but told Anderson that she has a UK-based project which she describes as "a grounded superhero comedy with a dark sense of humour". I mean, that could be something like No Heroics, Superbob, Misfits, or something entirely different. But it does entrench the idea of "a superhero project" as a definite choice rather than something thrust upon someone. And given Neal's writing history, it probably means something closer to Misfits. We look forward to seeing what goes down and when – or in ten years' time asking her whatever happens to that superhero comedy she was working on?