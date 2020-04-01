"Killing Eve" Season 3: Carolyn, Niko – Change Agents? [PREVIEW]

BBC America and AMC's Killing Eve has been doing a fine job getting viewers caught up on how Sandra Oh's Eve and Jodie Comer's Villanelle have been holding up since their second season finale "break-up." Shockingly, they both appear to be doing – well? Still, it's had that "calm before the storm" vibe to it – the kind of vibe that gives you that feeling that it's not going to last very much longer.

Especially when a death hits close to home for both halves of our deadly duo.

That said, let's not be selfish and self-absorbed (pretty funny considering the two we're talking about). We have a whole cast of characters to consider ahead of the series return on Sunday, April 12 – like Fiona Shaw's Carolyn and Owen McDonnell's Niko, as we're about to see in the following clips. For Carolyn, the change in status quo doesn't seem to be putting a cramp in her ability to keep pulling everyone's strings – but Niko?

Yeah, Niko's definitely going through some changes:

Killing Eve season 3 continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle (Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Oh) is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances…and perhaps a share of their souls. Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia also star.

The cast for BBC America's Killing Eve season 3 also includes Harriet Walter (Succession), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter franchise) and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day).

British writer Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) serves as lead writer and executive producer for the upcoming third season. Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Heathcote, and Oh serve as executive producers, with Nigel Watson serving as producer.

Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America and is distributed by Endeavor Content.