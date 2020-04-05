Killing Eve Season 3 Teasers Show Us Why Villanelle Is So Special

BBC America and AMC's Killing Eve is bringing back Sandra Oh's Eve and Jodie Comer's Villanelle a little earlier than expected, as you might've heard. Originally set for April 26, the new season will now see the light of day on Sunday, April 12, and not a moment too soon. With only a week left to go, viewers are being treated to two new teasers that offer a bit more insight into exactly how our dysfunctional duo have been doing since we last saw them (with one of them in really not good shape).

In the first teaser, it's nice to see that the folks behind Killing Eve are just as happy to be back (and back early) as we are, so much so that it might make even Villanelle sing (okay, probably not). Speaking of socipathic killers, in the second teaser we get another glimpse into what makes Villanelle tick like a time bomb. As you're abput to see, it has to do with her being "special":

Killing Eve season 3 continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle (Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Oh) is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances…and perhaps a share of their souls. Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia also star.

The cast for BBC America's Killing Eve season 3 also includes Harriet Walter (Succession), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), and Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding). Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter franchise), and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day) also star.

British writer Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) serves as lead writer and executive producer for the upcoming third season. Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Heathcote, and Oh serve as executive producers, with Nigel Watson serving as producer. Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America and is distributed by Endeavor Content.