Kite Man, Hell Yeah! Teaser Previews All-Out War with… Darkseid?

Set to arrive in 2024, here's a teaser for Max and Dean Lorey & Katie Rich's Matt Oberg-starring "Harley Quinn" spinoff, Kite Man, Hell Yeah!

Back over the summer, we got the confirmation that Dean Lorey & Katie Rich's Matt Oberg-starring Kite Man series was still on the way – but running under a new name (and no longer named after the show's bar, Noonan's). Now, we're getting our first extended look at the "Harley Quinn" spinoff series Kite Man, Hell Yeah! via an official teaser confirming that the animated series is "Coming Soon" (which is a fancy way of saying, "Coming in 2024"). After getting a little too "confessional" to kick things off, we get a chance to see the beloved supporting character take the lead – just in time to take on… Darkseid?!?

With Lorey & Rich's animated series, viewers can expect vibes similar to the "Valentine'sDay," according to Halpern. "'The Kite-Man' series is gonna hit some of the same vibes that the special does. It gets out there. It goes for it. They've done such a good job of making Kite Man and Golden Gliders lovable doofuses. Pat and I pitched 'Harley' as "It's 'Mary Tyler Moore' with a psycho killer at the front. But we've always talked about the 'The Kite Man' show as 'Cheers.' 'Cheers,' but for B-list supervillains." Now, here's a look at the official teaser that was released earlier today:

At SXSW back in 2022, Schumacker announced that development was underway on an animated spinoff then-titled Noonan's. While it was still early in its development stage, the proposed series would spotlight Kite Man as he buys Noonan's Bar, an infamous hangout spot for some of the seedier elements in and around Gotham. "He tries to run the bar by himself, but it doesn't turn out so easy," Schumacker explained. "We have Harley and Ivy appear in the first episode, but after that, we have with different goons and villains appearing in every episode, like Lex Luthor and Bane. It will be kind of like 'Cheers' for supervillains." Well, then-HBO Max liked what they heard because the streamer gave it a 10-episode series order in April 2022, with Oberg reprising his role of Kite Man. Harley Quinn (set to return this summer for its third season) co-creators Schumacker, Halpern & Lorey, as well as original series star Cuoco (via Yes, Norman Productions), will executive produce, along with Sam Register.

