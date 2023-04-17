Knuckles: Casting News on Idris Elba-Starring "Sonic" Spinoff Series With production underway, we have details to share regarding Paramount+'s Idris Elba-starring "Sonic the Hedgehog" spinoff series Knuckles.

Okay, in the interest of full disclosure? We totally forgot that a live-action Knuckles series starring Idris Elba from Paramount+ was still a thing. In our defense? Things have been pretty quiet on that front since it was first announced back in February 2022. But that changed in a big way this morning, with some major casting news and more to pass along. First up, Elba will be joined by Adam Pally (The Mindy Project), reprising their role as Wade Whipple from the film franchise. In the "Sonic the Hedgehog" spinoff series, Knuckles "agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior." In addition, Tika Sumpter will guest star, reprising their role as Maddie from the films. Joining Elba, Pally & Sumpter are Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Scott Mescudi (Don't Look Up), and Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso) in recurring roles, with Rory McCann (Game of Thrones) set to guest star.

John Whittington (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) penned the pilot script for Knuckles and will serve as the head writer on the series as well as an executive producer. Brian Schacter and James Madejski are also on board as series writers. Jeff Fowler ("Sonic the Hedgehog" films director) is set to direct the pilot episode, and also executive produces the series. Neal H. Moritz and Toby Ascher (Original Film), and Toru Nakahara will also serve as executive producers, as will Elba. Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone, and Carol Banker have also been tapped to direct episodes. Stemming from Paramount Pictures and Sega of America, the streaming series is set to take place timeline-wise between Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (scheduled for the big screen on December 20, 2024). And the last bit of good news? As you're reading this, production on the series is currently underway in London.