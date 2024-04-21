Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: knuckles, paramount, sonic the hedgehog

Knuckles Isn't Big on Nicknames in This "Sonic" Spinoff Series Preview

In this sneak peek at Paramount+'s Idris Elba-starring "Sonic the Hedgehog" spinoff series, we learn Knuckles isn't big on nicknames.

Article Summary Paramount+'s Knuckles series, starring Idris Elba, premieres this Friday.

A new sneak peek shows Knuckles' humorous disdain for nicknames.

The series is a bridge between the second and third Sonic movies.

Adam Pally, Ben Schwartz, and other stars reprise their Sonic roles.

This Friday, SEGA of America & Paramount+'s Idris Elba-starring Knuckles will come speeding onto our screens in a very big way – and we've got another sneak peek to pass along to help you get ready. Set between the second & third "Sonic" films, the six-episode series follows Knuckles' hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery, training Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teaching him the ways of the Echidna warrior. In the clip you're about to see, Wade looks to bond with Knuckles – but maybe starting things off with nicknames wasn't the best route to go…

Here's a look at a sneak peek of the "Sonic the Hedgehog" spinoff series – followed by what else we've learned about Knuckles:

Along with Elba voicing our lead, Adam Pally reprises his role from the film franchise as Wade Whipple. In addition, special guest stars include Ben Schwartz, reprising his role as Sonic; Tika Sumpter, reprising her role as Maddie; and Colleen O'Shaughnessey, reprising her role as Tails. The ensemble cast includes guest stars Stockard Channing (The West Wing), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Scott Mescudi (Don't Look Up), Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Paul Scheer (Black Monday), and Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital).

Created for television by John Whittington and Toby Ascher, the series sees Ascher serving as showrunner and Whittington (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) serving as head writer (having also penned the pilot script). Jeff Fowler directed the pilot episode and serves as an executive producer alongside Elba, Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, John Whittington, and Toru Nakahara. Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone, and Carol Banker join Fowler in the director's chair this season. Additional series writers include Brian Schacter and James Madejski.

