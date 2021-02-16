KofiMania 2? Kofi Kington Added to Elimination Chamber Title Match

Kofi Kingston is the man who will replace The Miz in the WWE Championship match at Elimination Chamber this Sunday. The match was originally supposed to feature Drew McIntyre defending the championship against Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Sheamus, AJ Styles, and The Miz. But The Miz withdrew himself from the match at the beginning of Raw, citing his possession of the Money in the Bank contract, which grants him a WWE world title shot at any time of his choosing without having to participate in a brutal and violent match inside a punishing metal structure.

Miz had a plan for a replacement: his partner John Morrison, who Miz argued was once a world champion in WWE ECW. He pitched it to Adam Pearce, but Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods had other ideas. The New Day also approached Pearce and pitched the idea that Kingston, not Morrison, should get the newly open Elimination Chamber spot. Pearce agreed to let them settle it with a match, and Kofi Kingston won that match.

Kingston turned that same opportunity into a Wrestlemania Championship win in 2019, a phenomenon branded KofiMania. What followed was a fan-favorite WWE Championship run that ended when Kingston lost the title in a squash match to Brock Lesnar to pop ratings for the launch of WWE Smackdown on Fox.

Will Kingston be able to pull off another unexpected title win again? There could be one major obstacle though. After Kingston secured the spot in the match, Braun Strowman showed up to threaten Adam Pearce over not putting Strowman in the match. Could Kingston end up having to defend his spot? Well, if he does, that gives an excuse to write another article about Raw tonight, so you'll be the first to know.