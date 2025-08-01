Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: K-Pop, kpopped

KPOPPED: Apple TV+ Previews PSY, Megan Thee Stallion Comp Series

Apple TV+ dropped a trailer, song/artist rundown, and more for its PSY and Megan Thee Stallion-starring eight-part song battle series KPOPPED.

Article Summary Apple TV+ launches KPOPPED, an 8-part song battle series starring PSY and Megan Thee Stallion.

Western pop icons team up with K-pop groups to remix hits and perform in front of a live Seoul audience.

Notable artists include ITZY, Kep1er, Billlie, Megan Thee Stallion, Patti LaBelle, and the Spice Girls' Mel B and Emma Bunton.

The audience votes each episode's best "K-popped" performance before a special K-pop idol stage.

Set to hit screens beginning Friday, August 29th, Apple TV+ has dropped our best look yet at executive producers Lionel Richie and Miky Lee's PSY and Megan Thee Stallion-starring eight-part song battle series KPOPPED. Hosted by actor and comedian Soojeong Son (Servant, Search Party), each episode finds Western chart-toppers teaming up with celebrated K-pop groups to reimagine one of their biggest songs and deliver a live performance before a live audience in Seoul.

From there, the audience votes for the standout "K-popped" performance of the night. After the song battle winner is determined, the K-pop idols close out the episode with an exciting performance. The following legendary and rising artists trade stages and styles across eight episodes, offering a fresh spin on hit tracks including "Savage," "Wannabe," "Ice Ice Baby," "Lady Marmalade," "Can't Get You Out of My Head," "Motownphilly," "Waterfalls," and more:

K-pop acts: Billlie, ITZY, Kep1er, JO1, ATEEZ, STAYC, Kiss of Life, and BLACKSWAN Western artists: Megan Thee Stallion, Patti LaBelle, Spice Girls' Mel B and Emma Bunton, Vanilla Ice, Taylor Dayne, Kesha, Eve, J Balvin, Kylie Minogue, TLC, Boy George, Jess Glynne, Ava Max, and Boyz II Men Here's a rundown of the season's episode highlights: Western Artists K-pop Artists Notable Tracks Episode Megan Thee Stallion, Patti LaBelle Billlie

"flipp!ng a coin" "Savage,"

"Lady Marmalade" 1 Mel B,

Emma Bunton

(Spice Girls) ITZY

"Gold" "Wannabe,"

"Say You'll Be There" 2 Vanilla Ice,

Taylor Dayne Kep1er

"WA DA DA" "Ice Ice Baby,"

"Tell It to My Heart" 3 Kesha,

Eve JO1

"Love seeker" "JOYRIDE."

"Let Me Blow Ya Mind" 4 J Balvin,

Kylie Minogue ATEEZ

"BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS)" "Mi Gente,"

"Can't Get You Out of My Head" 5 TLC,

Boy George STAYC

"RUN2U" "Waterfalls,"

"Karma Chameleon" 6 Jess Glynne,

Ava Max Kiss of Life

"Get Loud" "Hold My Hand,"

"Kings & Queens" 7 Boyz II Men BLACKSWAN

"Roll Up" "Motownphilly,"

"End of the Road" 8 The series is executive produced by Moira Ross, Richie, Lee, Megan Thee Stallion, and Greg Foster, alongside Harry H.K. Shin and Jake Hong, with producer Ki-woong Kim for CJ ENM Co., Ltd., with its expertise in music variety shows and content production. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, and David Tibballs executive-produce for Eureka Productions (a Fremantle company), alongside Bruce Eskowitz.

