KPOPPED: Apple TV+ Previews PSY, Megan Thee Stallion Comp Series
Apple TV+ dropped a trailer, song/artist rundown, and more for its PSY and Megan Thee Stallion-starring eight-part song battle series KPOPPED.
Article Summary
- Apple TV+ launches KPOPPED, an 8-part song battle series starring PSY and Megan Thee Stallion.
- Western pop icons team up with K-pop groups to remix hits and perform in front of a live Seoul audience.
- Notable artists include ITZY, Kep1er, Billlie, Megan Thee Stallion, Patti LaBelle, and the Spice Girls' Mel B and Emma Bunton.
- The audience votes each episode's best "K-popped" performance before a special K-pop idol stage.
Set to hit screens beginning Friday, August 29th, Apple TV+ has dropped our best look yet at executive producers Lionel Richie and Miky Lee's PSY and Megan Thee Stallion-starring eight-part song battle series KPOPPED. Hosted by actor and comedian Soojeong Son (Servant, Search Party), each episode finds Western chart-toppers teaming up with celebrated K-pop groups to reimagine one of their biggest songs and deliver a live performance before a live audience in Seoul.
From there, the audience votes for the standout "K-popped" performance of the night. After the song battle winner is determined, the K-pop idols close out the episode with an exciting performance. The following legendary and rising artists trade stages and styles across eight episodes, offering a fresh spin on hit tracks including "Savage," "Wannabe," "Ice Ice Baby," "Lady Marmalade," "Can't Get You Out of My Head," "Motownphilly," "Waterfalls," and more:
K-pop acts: Billlie, ITZY, Kep1er, JO1, ATEEZ, STAYC, Kiss of Life, and BLACKSWAN
Western artists: Megan Thee Stallion, Patti LaBelle, Spice Girls' Mel B and Emma Bunton, Vanilla Ice, Taylor Dayne, Kesha, Eve, J Balvin, Kylie Minogue, TLC, Boy George, Jess Glynne, Ava Max, and Boyz II Men
Here's a rundown of the season's episode highlights:
|Western Artists
|K-pop Artists
|Notable Tracks
|Episode
|Megan Thee Stallion, Patti LaBelle
| Billlie
"flipp!ng a coin"
|"Savage,"
"Lady Marmalade"
| 1
|Mel B,
Emma Bunton
(Spice Girls)
| ITZY
"Gold"
|"Wannabe,"
"Say You'll Be There"
| 2
|Vanilla Ice,
Taylor Dayne
| Kep1er
"WA DA DA"
|"Ice Ice Baby,"
"Tell It to My Heart"
| 3
|Kesha,
Eve
| JO1
"Love seeker"
|"JOYRIDE."
"Let Me Blow Ya Mind"
| 4
|J Balvin,
Kylie Minogue
| ATEEZ
"BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS)"
|"Mi Gente,"
"Can't Get You Out of My Head"
| 5
|TLC,
Boy George
| STAYC
"RUN2U"
|"Waterfalls,"
"Karma Chameleon"
| 6
|Jess Glynne,
Ava Max
| Kiss of Life
"Get Loud"
|"Hold My Hand,"
"Kings & Queens"
| 7
|Boyz II Men
| BLACKSWAN
"Roll Up"
|"Motownphilly,"
"End of the Road"
| 8
The series is executive produced by Moira Ross, Richie, Lee, Megan Thee Stallion, and Greg Foster, alongside Harry H.K. Shin and Jake Hong, with producer Ki-woong Kim for CJ ENM Co., Ltd., with its expertise in music variety shows and content production. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, and David Tibballs executive-produce for Eureka Productions (a Fremantle company), alongside Bruce Eskowitz.