KPOPPED: Apple TV+ Previews PSY, Megan Thee Stallion Comp Series

Apple TV+ dropped a trailer, song/artist rundown, and more for its PSY and Megan Thee Stallion-starring eight-part song battle series KPOPPED.

Set to hit screens beginning Friday, August 29th, Apple TV+ has dropped our best look yet at executive producers Lionel Richie and Miky Lee's PSY and Megan Thee Stallion-starring eight-part song battle series KPOPPED. Hosted by actor and comedian Soojeong Son (Servant, Search Party), each episode finds Western chart-toppers teaming up with celebrated K-pop groups to reimagine one of their biggest songs and deliver a live performance before a live audience in Seoul.

From there, the audience votes for the standout "K-popped" performance of the night. After the song battle winner is determined, the K-pop idols close out the episode with an exciting performance. The following legendary and rising artists trade stages and styles across eight episodes, offering a fresh spin on hit tracks including "Savage," "Wannabe," "Ice Ice Baby," "Lady Marmalade," "Can't Get You Out of My Head," "Motownphilly," "Waterfalls," and more:

K-pop acts: Billlie, ITZY, Kep1er, JO1, ATEEZ, STAYC, Kiss of Life, and BLACKSWAN

Western artists: Megan Thee Stallion, Patti LaBelle, Spice Girls' Mel B and Emma Bunton, Vanilla Ice, Taylor Dayne, Kesha, Eve, J Balvin, Kylie Minogue, TLC, Boy George, Jess Glynne, Ava Max, and Boyz II Men

Here's a rundown of the season's episode highlights:

KPOPPED
KPOPPED (Image: Apple TV+)
Western Artists   K-pop Artists  Notable Tracks  Episode 
Megan Thee Stallion, Patti LaBelle

 

   Billlie
"flipp!ng a coin" 		 "Savage,"
"Lady Marmalade" 		        1

 
Mel B,
Emma Bunton
(Spice Girls) 		   ITZY
"Gold" 		 "Wannabe,"
"Say You'll Be There" 		        2

 
Vanilla Ice,
Taylor Dayne 		   Kep1er
"WA DA DA" 		 "Ice Ice Baby,"
"Tell It to My Heart" 		        3

 
Kesha,
Eve 		   JO1
"Love seeker" 		 "JOYRIDE."
"Let Me Blow Ya Mind" 		        4

 
J Balvin,
Kylie Minogue 		   ATEEZ
"BOUNCY  (K-HOT   CHILLI PEPPERS)" 		 "Mi Gente,"
"Can't Get You Out of My Head" 		        5

 
TLC,
Boy George 		   STAYC
"RUN2U" 		 "Waterfalls,"
"Karma Chameleon" 		        6

 
Jess Glynne,
Ava Max 		   Kiss of Life
"Get Loud" 		 "Hold My Hand,"
"Kings & Queens" 		        7

 
Boyz II Men

 

   BLACKSWAN
"Roll Up" 		 "Motownphilly,"
"End of the Road" 		        8

 

The series is executive produced by Moira Ross, Richie, Lee, Megan Thee Stallion, and Greg Foster, alongside Harry H.K. Shin and Jake Hong, with producer Ki-woong Kim for CJ ENM Co., Ltd., with its expertise in music variety shows and content production. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, and David Tibballs executive-produce for Eureka Productions (a Fremantle company), alongside Bruce Eskowitz.

