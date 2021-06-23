Krapopolis: Dan Harmon, FOX Tap Jordan Young as Series Showrunner

Last month, we learned that Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon (Community) and Fox Entertainment-owned animation studio Bento Box Entertainment's new animated series Krapopolis was the first in something that couldn't be more 2021 if it tried (more on that in a minute). Today, we're back to reporting on "regular stuff' when it comes to producing television, with Jordan Young (The Simpsons, BoJack Horseman) tapped as showrunner and executive producer. With the series set to premiere sometime in 2022, Young will handle the series' day-to-day operations and work directly under Harmon's supervision. Set to premiere in 2022, the series takes viewers on an animated journey back in time to mythical ancient Greece as a mix of humans, gods, and monsters try to make a go of running one of the world's first cities- without killing each other. The series is one of the first projects under Fox Entertainment's new business model regarding series that are moving from development to series order. Essentially, Fox Entertainment holds onto the rights to the series it's producing in-house.

With Bento Box Entertainment set to produce, Harmon's animated series will be breaking new ground with Krapopolis serving as the very first animated series to be curated entirely on Blockchain and Fox and Bento Box enter the NFT business. So what does all of that mean for the viewers? It means that Krapopolis will have its own dedicated marketplace where a range of digital goods will be available to fans- ranging from NFTs of one-of-a-kind characters, scenes, and background art and GIFs, to tokens that can be purchased that will open exclusive social experiences for what we're assuming, would be the hardcore fanbase. "We have a Fox Entertainment fully owned and financed animated show from Dan Harmon at the top of his game that Bento Box will produce, and it will be ours for the broadcast network and to stream on Tubi," Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said at the time of the series' greenlight. "The series also is the first to move forward under our broadcast direct model."

