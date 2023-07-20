Posted in: Fox, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: dan harmon, fox, Krapopolis, preview, sdcc, sdcc 2023, trailer

Krapopolis: FOX, Dan Harmon & Bento Box Series Gets Official Trailer

Set to premiere on September 24th, here's the trailer for FOX, Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty) & Bento Box Entertainment's Krapopolis.

Earlier this month, we learned that Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon (Community) & Fox Entertainment-owned animation studio Bento Box Entertainment's new animated series Krapopolis would be hitting FOX with a two-episode premiere on Sunday, September 24th (following that weekend's NFL doubleheader). Following that, Krapopolis joins Sunday night's Animation Domination block beginning October 1st – set for 8:30 p.m. (following The Simpsons and before Bob's Burgers and Family Guy. But those were mere words, and what are mere words when we have an actual official trailer to share with you? And get this? They even included the date in the trailer… so you know it's real this time… right?

The main voice cast for Krapopolis includes Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Richard Ayoade (I.T. Crowd), Matt Berry (What We Do In The Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders), and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel). Dove Cameron, Tara Strong, and Alanna Ubach recur, with Susan Sarandon, Will Forte, Michael Urie, Jane Lynch, Amber Stevens West, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Dave Franco set as guest stars. Now, here's a look at what's to come with FOX's Krapopolis via an honest-to-goodness official trailer:

The animated series takes viewers on an animated journey back in time to mythical ancient Greece as a mix of humans, gods, and monsters try to make a go of running one of the world's first cities- without killing each other. Ayoade voices the mortal son of a goddess and benevolent King of Krapopolis, Tyrannis, who is trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name. Bery has been tapped to voice Tyrannis' father, Shlub, a mantitaur (half centaur [horse + human], half manticore [lion + human + scorpion]). Oversexed and underemployed, Shlub claims to be an artist and has literally never paid for anything, in any sense of that word, for his entire life.

Waddingham's Deliria is Tyrannis' mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Within her extended Olympian family – forged in patricide and infidelity— she's known as the trashy one. Murphy's Stupendous is Tyrannis' half-sister, daughter of Deliria, and a cyclops. Finally, Trussell's Hippocampus is Tyrannis' half-brother, the offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking. Created and executive produced by Harmon, the series is produced by Fox's Bento Box Entertainment and Jordan Young serves as showrunner and executive producer.

