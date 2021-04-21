Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 3 Preview: Nicky & Henry Follow a New Lead

Welcome back to our weekly preview of the Olivia Liang-starring Kung Fu as we see what The CW has to offer viewers in terms of what they can expect this week. First up, Nicky (Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) go the academic route in their search for Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman). But that's not even close to all, as Althea (Shannon Dang) finds herself confronted by some very real ghosts from her past come back to haunt her. Meanwhile, Nicky begins digging deeper into some suspicious activities surrounding King Kwong's garment factory business. All that and more in this week's episode "Patience"- take a look:

Kung Fu Season 1, Episode 3 "Patience": EARNING FORGIVENESS — Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) follow a lead involving a professor who may be able to help in their search for Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman). Meanwhile, as Althea's (Shannon Dang) past comes back to haunt her, a squabble between Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) points to bigger issues in their marriage. Elsewhere, Nicky steps in to help a young worker after learning of some suspicious activity happening at King Kwong's garment factory. Jon Prasida and Gavin Stenhouse also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Richard Lowe.

A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister Althea (Shannon Dang) and Althea's fiancé Dennis (Tony Chung), pre-med brother Ryan (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), and new love interest Henry (Eddie Liu) as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice…all while searching for the ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) and is now targeting her.

The CW's Kung Fu stars Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen, Kheng Hua Tan as Mei-Li Shen, Shannon Dang as Althea Shen, Jon Prasida as Ryan Shen, Eddie Liu as Henry Yan, Gavin Stenhouse as Evan Hartley, Vanessa Kai as Pei-Ling Zhang, Tony Chung as Dennis Soong, and Tzi Ma as Jin Shen. Christina M. Kim wrote the pilot episode and serves as executive producer/co-showrunner of the series with Robert Berens. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Martin Gero, and David Madden also serve as executive producers. Hanelle Culpepper is directing and co-executive producing the pilot episode. Kung Fu is produced by Berlanti Productions and Quinn's House in association with Warner Bros. Television and is inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman.