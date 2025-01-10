Posted in: CBS, Comedy Central, NBC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, Seth Meyers, stephen colbert, the daily show, trump

Late-Night Praises LA Firefighters, First Responders; Trashes Trump

Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and The Daily Show's Desi Lydic honored the LA firefighters & first responders and trashed Trump's responses.

Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Desi Lydic, CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers stepped up to sing the praises of the firefighters, emergency workers, and other first responders who've been taking the fight to the devastating wildfires hitting Southern California. In addition, the three late-night shows have also been getting the word out about resources available to the thousands who've lost – and continue to lose – their homes. But that didn't mean there wasn't some much-needed time set aside to call out incoming POTUS Donald Trump and his lackeys for looking to politicize the disaster with false claims and misinformation – the standard Trump playbook.

"It's a harrowing tragedy of unimaginable devastation, and we, first and foremost, want to send our thoughts and our love to everyone who's been affected," Seth Meyers shared during his "A Closer Look" segment (which you can check out below). "The images are surreal. The loss is incalculable, but in the face of that loss, friends and neighbors and strangers alike are banding together to help one another. The bravery of firefighters and emergency workers has been second to none. No firefighter should ever have to pay for a beer or, because it's LA, a matcha smoothie ever again. The kindness and compassion and resourcefulness and solidarity on display have been nothing short of breathtaking and awe inspiring."

"We know that the people of Los Angeles are resourceful and kind and are doing everything they can to help one another and we here want to send our love and concern to all of the residents of LA who are facing what is being described as the most destructive fire in the city's history," Stephen Colbert shared during the opening of his Wednesday show (which you can check out above), referencing how large and small businesses and everyday individuals have stepped up to help those in need.

"The story dominating the news right now is the Los Angeles wildfires. There's been so many challenges as LA workers try to control these fires, like water shortages and manpower shortages, but there's one thing that we have an endless supply of: good old fashioned, made-in-America, blame. Of course, one of the country's leading blame producers is Donald Trump," Lydic shared during The Daily Show's coverage of the day's events (which you can check out above). After playing a clip of Trump peddling the "smelt" conspiracy theory and blaming California Gov. Gavin Newsom for the destruction, Lydic responded, "For the record, no, the LA fires have nothing to do with smelt. But in Trump's defense, words are hard, and smelt only has one syllable, while climate change has three." As for that other streaming pile of nonsense about diversity being another cause of the wildfires, Lydic twisted the knife back with, "Women can't be firefighters? They let dogs be firefighters."

Meyers also called out Trump for taking a horrible situation and finding a way to make it worse (and all about him). In response to Trump's claim that Gov. Newsom didn't sign the "Water Restoration Declaration," Meyers jumped to an MSNBC clip showing that… wait for it… the "Water Restoration Declaration" doesn't exist. "But I trusted the expertise of the guy who said water that comes from heaven is called rain," Meyers added. As the late-night host sees it, Trump's toxicity is doing nothing more than making an already horrific situation for first responders and victims even worse. "Trump is lying about water, this time, the water that brave firefighters are using to battle the wildfires," Meyers said. "The firefighters are doing courageous work. And then there's the President-elect, who has decided to chime in, not to help, but to spread bullshit that will just make the emergency response more difficult."

