Law & Order Season 21 Teaser: Welcome Back, Jack; New Faces Introduced

With DA Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) returning to join a team of new & familiar faces (like Anthony Anderson's returning Det. Kevin Bernard) for the 21st season of Dick Wolf's Law & Order, now seems as good of a time as any to check out the first footage-included teaser for the series. And for fans of the "Law & Order" franchise, February 24th delivers them a trifecta as the series joins Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) on Thursday nights for a Law & Oder, SVU & Organized Crime line-up.

Joining Waterston are new cast members Jeffrey Donovan as an NYPD detective, Hugh Dancy as an assistant district attorney, Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon, and Odelya Halevi as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun. Wolf and showrunner Rick Eid will executive produce the new season alongside Wolf Entertainment's Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski; Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) will produce in association with Wolf Entertainment. Now here's a look at the teaser that was released on Thursday for the series return, with McCoy wasting no time letting loose with the deep thoughts:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Law and Order Season 21 Promo (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RvK44qBt3mc)

"Very few casting announcements have ever given me this much pleasure," said Wolf in a statement when the news was first released. "Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law. He is the ultimate conscience of the show and I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90. With both Sam and Anthony (Anderson) returning, it shows that the 21st season is merely a continuation of where we left off." The revived series will continue its classic bifurcated format and will once again follow "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said when the news of the series return was first announced, "'Law & Order' is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating. This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere."