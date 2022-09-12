Law & Order: Mariska Hargitay Intros Crossover Event Official Trailer

Next week, NBC's "Law & Order" Thursday kicks off with a first as all three Dick Wolf dramas come together in a special crossover event that sees all three teams tackling an epic case. Set for Thursday, September 22, from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT (and on Peacock the next day), the story begins on Organized Crime, continues through SVU, and then wraps up on the original series. Written by Rick Eid (Law & Order) & Gwen Sigan (Chicago P.D.), the three-hour event sees the first two hours directed by Law & Order vet Jean de Segonzac, with Alex Hall (The Deuce) directing the third hour. And while HBO's John Oliver may be watching something else that night, for those of you who will be checking it out then, we have an official trailer for you that offers an overview of why this case will require all of their best efforts.

Now here's a look at the official trailer for next week's "Law & Order" Premiere Event, kicking off with an introduction from Mariska Hargitay:

In this "Law & Order" Premiere Event, a mysterious young girl is shot in cold blood and Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) teams up with Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks, first episode) to track down her killer. Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) are called in to help when they realize they have more than a typical homicide case on their hands. After uncovering key evidence, Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) seek justice against an international crime ring, but complications threaten the outcome of their case.

The storyline will evolve from a homicide into an investigation of a sex trafficking ring, and then into efforts to stop a potential terror event, and will formally introduce Mehcad Brooks to the Law & Order cast. "Unlike most crossovers that we see on network television that are handoffs — one show hands it off to the next show, and then the next show hands it off to the next show — this one is much more integrated, where all the characters are in every hour in an integrated, seamless way," Eid shared during an interview with EW to explain how the storyline flow will work. And while Eid joked when asked if he would attempt another crossover like this one again in the future, considering the amount of coordination required ("For the love of God, no"), it sounds like this won't be a one-and-done. "I think we're always going to be trying to do things that are a little out of the box that elevate our profile and bring more eyeballs to our shows. So you know, having said that, as I'm talking, it sounds like the answer is yes," Eid shared.