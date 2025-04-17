Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Preview: Stabler/Benson & More

Yeah, it would definitely be safe to say that this is a big day for the "Law & Order" universe. Earlier today, the first two episodes of Dick Wolf, Ilene Chaiken, and Matt Olmstead's Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 made their debut on the show's new home, Peacock. Meanwhile, Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU have a crossover event going down on NBC tonight. While that alone would be great enough, you know there's going to be some crossover coming into play… right? We know that Mariska Hargitay is guest-starring as Capt. Olivia Benson during the season's second episode.
In addition to Peacock, the fifth season's opening episode is also airing tonight at 10 pm ET on NBC, which means that you can watch the two-episode, two-hour crossover event, then watch the first episode of "Organized Crime" (S05E01: "Lost Highway") on either NBC or Peacock, and then check out the Benson/Stabler reunion (S05E02: "Dante's Inferno") over on Peacock. To help set the mood, we have the official trailer waiting for you above, as well as the overviews, images, and sneak peeks for the first two episodes. In addition, we look back at what Meloni and Hargitay had to share over the past week or so about their respective characters, their long-lasting, ever-evolving relationship, and more.
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Episodes 1 & 2 Previews
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5, Episode 1: "Lost Highway" – Stabler goes undercover as a big-rig driver to expose an international smuggling ring; as he settles into his new identity, he gets to know the "working girls," and a pattern of disappearances emerges.
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5, Episode 2: "Dante's Inferno" – Stabler recovers from a grievous injury while Captain Olivia Benson oversees both his recovery and the still unsolved case of the missing sex worker, Sad Eyes.
LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME — Pictured: Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)
LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME — Pictured: (l-r) Dean Norris as Randall Stabler, Danielle Moné Truitt, Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)
LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME — Pictured: Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)
(Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)
"Dante's Inferno" Episode 502 — Pictured: (l-r) Christopher James as Lug Nut, Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)
"Dante's Inferno" Episode 502 — Pictured: (l-r) Ainsley Seiger as Jet, Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)
“Lost Highway” Episode 501 — Pictured: Danielle Moné Truitt as Sgt. Ayanna Bell -— (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)
“Lost Highway” Episode 501 — Pictured: Dean Norris as Randall Stabler — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/PEACOCK)
"Dante's Inferno" Episode 502 — Pictured: Nicky Torchia as Eli Stabler — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)
"Dante's Inferno" Episode 502 — Pictured: (l-r) Danielle Moné Truitt as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)
"Dante's Inferno" Episode 502 — Pictured: Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)
"Dante's Inferno" Episode 502 — Pictured: (l-r) Danielle Moné Truitt as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Tate Ellington as Vargas, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)
"Dante's Inferno" Episode 502 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)
"Dante's Inferno" Episode 502 — Pictured: Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)
"Dante's Inferno" Episode 502 — Pictured: Dov Davidoff as Mark — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)
"Dante's Inferno" Episode 502 — Pictured: Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)
"Dante's Inferno" Episode 502 — Pictured: (l-r) Dean Norris as Randall Stabler, Ellen Burstyn as Bernadette Stabler, Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)
"Dante's Inferno" Episode 502 — Pictured: (l-r) Dean Norris as Randall Stabler, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)
"Dante's Inferno" Episode 502 — Pictured: Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)
"Dante's Inferno" Episode 502 — Pictured: Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)
"Dante's Inferno" Episode 502 — Pictured: (l-r) Danielle Moné Truitt as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)
"Dante's Inferno" Episode 502 — Pictured: Danielle Moné Truitt as Sgt. Ayanna Bell — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)
"Dante's Inferno" Episode 502 — Pictured: (l-r) Danielle Moné Truitt as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger as Jet, Rick Gonzalez as Det. Bobby Reyes, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler, Tate Ellington as Vargas — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)
"Dante's Inferno" Episode 502 — Pictured: Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)
"Dante's Inferno" Episode 502 — Pictured: (l-r) Allison Siko as Kathleen Stabler, Kiaya Scott as Becky, Adam Harper as Carl, Autumn Mirassou as Maureen Stabler, Danielle Moné Truitt as Sgt. Ayanna Bell — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)
In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler – who returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. As lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell's (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, he works to dismantle New York's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises while fending off dangers that often follow him home.
Helping to expose the dark and complex criminal world of their targets are undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) and tech genius Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger). While on assignment, Stabler leans on his brother Randall (Dean Norris) to keep the Stabler family safe and thriving.
The upcoming fifth season will explore the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism, and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he inflicted on them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.
Ellen Burstyn makes her return as Bernadette Stabler this season. In addition, we learned near the end of January that Jason Patric (FOX's Wayward Pines) was set for the recurring role of Detective Tim McKenna. Created by Emmy Award-winning executive producers Dick Wolf and Ilene Chaiken and executive producer Matt Olmstead, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime sees Wolf, Meloni, Olmstead (Eps. 507-510), John Shiban, Mike Slovis, Peter Jankowski, and Tim Walsh (Ep. 510) serving as executive producers. The streaming series stems from Universal Television (UTV), in association with Wolf Entertainment.
