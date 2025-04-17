Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, law & order: organized crime

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Preview: Stabler/Benson & More

With the Season 5 premiere also airing on NBC, here's our preview of the first two episodes of Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Yeah, it would definitely be safe to say that this is a big day for the "Law & Order" universe. Earlier today, the first two episodes of Dick Wolf, Ilene Chaiken, and Matt Olmstead's Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 made their debut on the show's new home, Peacock. Meanwhile, Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU have a crossover event going down on NBC tonight. While that alone would be great enough, you know there's going to be some crossover coming into play… right? We know that Mariska Hargitay is guest-starring as Capt. Olivia Benson during the season's second episode.

In addition to Peacock, the fifth season's opening episode is also airing tonight at 10 pm ET on NBC, which means that you can watch the two-episode, two-hour crossover event, then watch the first episode of "Organized Crime" (S05E01: "Lost Highway") on either NBC or Peacock, and then check out the Benson/Stabler reunion (S05E02: "Dante's Inferno") over on Peacock. To help set the mood, we have the official trailer waiting for you above, as well as the overviews, images, and sneak peeks for the first two episodes. In addition, we look back at what Meloni and Hargitay had to share over the past week or so about their respective characters, their long-lasting, ever-evolving relationship, and more.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Episodes 1 & 2 Previews

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5, Episode 1: "Lost Highway" – Stabler goes undercover as a big-rig driver to expose an international smuggling ring; as he settles into his new identity, he gets to know the "working girls," and a pattern of disappearances emerges.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5, Episode 2: "Dante's Inferno" – Stabler recovers from a grievous injury while Captain Olivia Benson oversees both his recovery and the still unsolved case of the missing sex worker, Sad Eyes.

In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler – who returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. As lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell's (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, he works to dismantle New York's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises while fending off dangers that often follow him home.

Helping to expose the dark and complex criminal world of their targets are undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) and tech genius Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger). While on assignment, Stabler leans on his brother Randall (Dean Norris) to keep the Stabler family safe and thriving.

The upcoming fifth season will explore the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism, and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he inflicted on them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.

Ellen Burstyn makes her return as Bernadette Stabler this season. In addition, we learned near the end of January that Jason Patric (FOX's Wayward Pines) was set for the recurring role of Detective Tim McKenna. Created by Emmy Award-winning executive producers Dick Wolf and Ilene Chaiken and executive producer Matt Olmstead, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime sees Wolf, Meloni, Olmstead (Eps. 507-510), John Shiban, Mike Slovis, Peter Jankowski, and Tim Walsh (Ep. 510) serving as executive producers. The streaming series stems from Universal Television (UTV), in association with Wolf Entertainment.

