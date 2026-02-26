Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order

Law & Order S25E13 "New Normal" Preview: Walker's Back Undercover

With the "L&O" Universe returning tonight, here's our look at what's ahead with NBC's Law & Order Season 25 Episode 13: "New Normal."

Article Summary Law & Order Season 25 returns after a break, spotlighting a high-stakes undercover case.

Detective Theo Walker goes back undercover to infiltrate a gang after a murder rocks the city.

Baxter and Price must choose between cracking a case or protecting another investigation.

Catch the intense S25E13 "New Normal" tonight as secrets and legal dilemmas collide.

After taking some time off for the holidays and the network's coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics, NBC's Reid Scott, David Ajala, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Tony Goldwyn-starring Law & Order is back in a very big way tonight. Along with a trailer for the return of the "Law & Order" universe (waiting for you above), we have an official overview, image gallery, and preview for tonight's episode, "New Normal," with Walker (Ajala) diving back into his undercover life to help crack a murder case.

Law & Order Season 25 Episode 13: "New Normal" Preview

Law & Order Season 25 Episode 13: "New Normal" – Walker revisits his undercover identity to get details on a gang-related murder; saddled with a weak case, Baxter and Price weigh the consequences of ruining another department's investigation to get their conviction. Directed by Norberto Barba and written by Ajani Jackson & Rick Eid.

NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its milestone 25th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, NBC's Law & Order is executive-produced by series creator Dick Wolf, as well as Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski. Michael Ciliento, Scott Gold, Art Alamo, Mark Dragin, Rebecca McGill, and Anastasia Puglisi serve as co-executive producers. Samantha Dyer, Ajani Jackson, and Jonathan Strauss are the co-producers, with Jennifer Vanderbes serving as producer, and Sara Cimino and Adam Wolfe as associate producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!