Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order

Law & Order Season 26 On The Way: Wolf Entertainment Makes It Official

We heard the reports on Thursday night and now, Wolf Entertainment has made it official: NBC's Law & Order will be back for Season 26.

Article Summary Law & Order Season 26 is officially happening, with Wolf Entertainment confirming NBC’s renewal after Thursday’s reports.

Wolf Entertainment shared a teaser video on Friday, making the Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU renewals official.

The renewal ends the wait for Law & Order fans, with NBC finally joining SVU in securing a return for next season.

Dick Wolf’s flagship NBC drama will continue its comeback run, with Season 26 now locked in for the 2026-2027 TV season.

As great as it was for the news to break from "sources" on Thursday night, we all know – especially television fans – that nothing is official until it's been made official by those who can make it official. That makes sense – just trust us on that one. But now it's official. Following in the footsteps of Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU (though taking much longer than a lot of fans expected), the word came down that NBC had also renewed NBC's Law & Order, starring Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, David Ajala, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, and Tony Goldwyn. Now, series creator Dick Wolf's Wolf Entertainment has confirmed via a video announcement that both shows will be returning next season.

Here's a look at the teaser announcement that went out on Friday, confirming the news that broke on Thursday night:

NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its milestone 25th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, NBC's Law & Order is executive-produced by series creator Dick Wolf, as well as Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski. Michael Ciliento, Scott Gold, Art Alamo, Mark Dragin, Rebecca McGill, and Anastasia Puglisi serve as co-executive producers. Samantha Dyer, Ajani Jackson, and Jonathan Strauss are the co-producers, with Jennifer Vanderbes serving as producer, and Sara Cimino and Adam Wolfe as associate producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!