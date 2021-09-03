Law & Order: SVU – Jamie Gray Hyder & Demore Barnes Set to Depart

Those who thought the winds of change had stopped blowing through NBC's "Law & Order" universe once "For The Defense" was given a greenlight were in for a surprise Friday evening when Deadline Hollywood reported Jamie Gray Hyder (Officer Kat Tamin) and Demore Barnes (Deputy Chief Christian Garland) have departed the Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU. First introduced in Season 21 and promoted to series regulars the following season, their exits will reportedly be explained during the two-hour, two-episode Season 23 return on Thursday, September 23

In the first of SVU's two-episode premiere, "And the Empire Strikes Back" finds Benson's loyalty to Garland tested. Meanwhile, Rollins and Carisi try to keep their witnesses on board when a powerful congressman is identified as a suspect. Following that, "Never Turn Your Back on Them has the search for a missing witness leading Fin and Kat down a dangerous path. Chief McGrath puts pressure on Garland and Benson to get a conviction.

