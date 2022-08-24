Law & Order: SVU Star Kelli Giddish Exiting Series During Season 24

Though the day started off strong for fans of "SVU" with the news that all three of Dick Wolf's dramas will be coming together next month for the first time in a special crossover event that sees all three teams tackling an epic case, it's turned a bit bittersweet with the news that Kelli Giddish (Detective Amanda Rollins) will be departing the long-running series in the middle of its upcoming 24th season (Giddish also appeared on Law & Order: Criminal Intent). "I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU. Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s, and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life," Giddish said in a statement. "I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew, and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years. I'm so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on 'SVU' and put them toward everything that's next to come."

Set for Thursday, September 22, from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT (and on Peacock the next day), the big crossover begins on Organized Crime, continues through SVU, and then wraps up on the original series. Written by Rick Eid (Law & Order) & Gwen Sigan (Chicago P.D.), the crossover sees the first two hours directed by Law & Order vet Jean de Segonzac with Alex Hall (The Deuce) directing the third hour. Now here's a look at the first trailer for the "Law & Order" Premiere Event, set for Thursday, September 22nd:

In this "Law & Order" Premiere Event, a mysterious young girl is shot in cold blood and Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) teams up with Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks, first episode) to track down her killer. Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) are called in to help when they realize they have more than a typical homicide case on their hands. After uncovering key evidence, Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) seek justice against an international crime ring, but complications threaten the outcome of their case.

"Nothing demonstrates the power of the 'Law & Order' brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story that is truly ripped from the headlines that starts on 'Organized Crime,' then migrates to 'SVU' and finally the trial on 'Law & Order,'" Wolf said in a statement when news of the crossover was first announced. "Rick and Gwen did an amazing job writing a compelling script, and I can't think of a bigger and better way to launch the new season of 'Law & Order' Thursday." Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCU Television and Streaming, added in a statement, "This unprecedented scheduling block is a tribute to all the Law & Order fans who've been watching this iconic brand for four decades on NBC. We couldn't be more excited to open our season with such a historic event." Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, produces.