Lawmen: Bass Reeves Teaser Offers Look at Sheridan, Oyelowo Series

Paramount+ released a teaser and preview images for the Taylor Sheridan-created & David Oyelowo-starring series set Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

With the Taylor Sheridan-created and David Oyelowo-starring Paramount+ series set to hit screens this fall, we're getting our first teaser for Lawmen: Bass Reeves. The streaming series is set to bring the story of Reeves to life, shining a spotlight on the first black Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River- known to many as the greatest frontier hero in American history. Working as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory during the Post-Reconstruction era, Reeves would go on to capture over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals – without ever being wounded. Now, here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier today:

With the streaming series set to hit Paramount+ this fall, here's a look at an early teaser for Lawmen: Bass Reeves, as well as an overview & rundown of the upcoming Oyelowo-starring series:

Lawmen: Bass Reeves will bring the legendary lawman and outlaws of the wild west to life. Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded. Lawmen: Bass Reeves is an anthology series with future iterations to follow featuring other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history.

Joining Oyelowo are Dennis Quaid as Sherrill Lynn, Forrest Goodluck as Billy Crow, Lauren E. Banks as Jennie Reeves, Barry Pepper as Esau Pierce, Grantham Coleman as Edwin Jones, and Demi Singleton as Sally Reeves. The anthology series' recurring cast includes Garrett Hedlund as Garrett Montgomery and Donald Sutherland as Judge Isaac Parker, as well as Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Rob Morgan, Ryan O'Nan, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, and Shea Whigham. Sheridan, Ron Burkle, David Glasser, David Hutkin, David Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, and Bob Yari serve as executive producers. Bosque Ranch Productions, Yoruba Saxon, 101 Studios, and MTV Entertainment Studios are producing.

