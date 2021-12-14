Legends of Tomorrow: Caity Lotz Wraps; Series Close to Season 7 Wrap

Just because The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow is taking a long winter's nap until January 12th (when it returns on January 12 with "Paranoid Android," alongside the return of Batwoman for the second half of its third season), doesn't mean the cast and crew are taking a break. Not when there's still a seventh season to finish up. Well, thanks to an Instagram post update from Caity Lotz (Sara) earlier today? Not only is she wrapping her work on the season, but the show itself is inching ever so closer to the filming wrap finish line.

"'Legends of Tomorrow' 100 episodes crew! We are about to wrap the season 7 and I'd be remiss to not take this time to say THANK YOU to our crew, our fans, [Greg Berlanti]. [DC's Legends of Tomorrow writers], [The CW], [Warner Bros TV]. I am beyond grateful for everything this show and the Arrowverse has brought into my life and spirit," Lotz wrote in her post, along with a quick video of Lotz showing off her 100th episode coat. Here's a look:

With the series officially back, here's a look at a Season 7 episode scorecard (with director/writers): "The Bullet Blondes" (Kevin Mock / James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt), "The Need for Speed" (Alexandra La Roche / Morgan Faust & Marcelina Campos Mayhorn), "WVRDR_ERROR_100 <Oest-of-th3-Gs.gid30n> notFound" (Caity Lotz / Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala), "Speakeasy Does It" (Kristin Windell / Keto Shimizu & Emily Cheever), "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist" (Andrew Kasch / Paiman Kalayeh & Mark Bruner), "Deus Ex Latrina" (Nico Sachse / Ray Utarnachitt & Mercedes Valle), "A Woman's Place is in the War Effort!" (Glen Winter / Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot), "Paranoid Android" (David Geddes / Phil Klemmer & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn), "Lowest Common Demoninator" (Eric Dean Seaton / James Eagan & Emily Cheever, "The Fixed Point" (Maisie Richardson-Sellers / Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh), "Rage Against The Machines" (Jes Macallan / Mark Bruner & Mercedes Valle), "Too Legit to Quit" (Sudz Sutherland / Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot), and "Knocked Down, Knocked Up"(Kevin Mock / Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.