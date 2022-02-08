Legends of Tomorrow: Donald Faison Confirms "Golden" Role Is [BEEP]

Last week, the fine folks running The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow got the Arrowverse buzzing with the news that Donald Faison (Scrubs, Clueless) had joined the cast in an interestingly unnamed role, one that would return for an eighth season if the network gives the green light. Set to debut in S07E13 "Knocked Down, Knocked Up" (directed by Kevin Mock and written by Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu), the description for Faison's character includes words and phrases such as "golden years," "boost," and "unauthorized time traveler" (see below) has folks believing we're about to get Booster Gold introduced into the Arrowverse. On this week's episode of his "Scrubs" podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends with co-star & friend Zach Braff, Faison touched upon the news just enough to keep the dumpster fires of speculation raging.

Now to be fair, unless you can speak "Beep" then getting a confirmed name is going to be damn near impossible. But Fiason's excitement about the role was more than evident (starting at the 17:40 mark). "I've written a bunch of things on my whiteboard, one of them was being in the DC Universe and it has officially happened, dude," Faison expressed to Braff. From there, Faison confirms that he's joining the long-running series as… [BEEP]. From there, Braff commented that fans had been hitting him up under the assumption that Faison would play Booster Gold to ask if he'll play… and then we got another [BEEP] (though we're guessing Blue Beetle… maybe Skeets?). Faison clearly agreed with the fans, before then confirming his role (and if Braff ever got that [BEEP] role) is live-action. Well, that was all Braf needed to hear so he joked that Berlanti can sign him up (though Vancouver might be a problem). Here's a look at the episode:

"The Legends first encounter this character at a different phase of his career whose golden years are in the rearview mirror. He is a good guy deep down; his ego is looking for a boost that only fame, fortune, and glory can provide. While he claims to have been recruited to work for a mysterious time organization, he wasn't offered much of a choice in the matter. As an unauthorized time traveler with high-profile aspirations, he developed a mischievous streak and cuts a few corners along the way to achieving his dreams. He knows all about the Legends of Tomorrow and finds them inspiring because they are the kind of heroes who started at the ground floor, as opposed to inheriting their powers from an alien planet, a spider bite, or wealthy parents. But the big question is whether his respect for the team is going to be able to help the Legends out of hot water or get them into hotter water!"

"We are beyond thrilled to have Donald Faison join the Waverider," said Legends of Tomorrow showrunners Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu when the news was first announced. "We are all huge fans of his impressive body of work, and seeing him with the rest of the Legends in our finale was an absolute, side-splitting joy. We can't wait for our fans to see who he's playing, and we look forward to telling many more stories with him and our lovable misfits should we be blessed with an eighth season." For Faison, the news is a geek's dream come true: "I have been a fan of Legends of Tomorrow since the first season, and have always wanted to be a part of the DC Comics universe. I'm excited to join such a talented cast."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.