Legends of Tomorrow S07E06 Preview: Ryan's Doctor Needs Better TARDIS

So heading into next week's episode "Deus Ex Latrina," there's some really good news and really bad news. On the good news side, The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow find themselves reunited and back to time traveling thanks to Dr. Gwyn Davies, with Matt Ryan making his case for a turn as the Doctor in the BBC's Doctor Who (don't tell us you weren't thinking TARDIS during the last episode). The bad news? It looks like it might be a one-and-done, and even worse? Our Legends have no clue when or where they're at. Meanwhile, someone's doing their part to create some major ripples across the historical timeline. Can our heroes stop them in time before those ripples become a tidal wave? Here's a look at the preview images, overview, and promo for next week's episode:

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 6 "Deus Ex Latrina": ADDITIONAL BAGGAGE – When the Legends and Gwyn (Matt Ryan) finally time travel, the time machine goes haywire leaving them stranded in a lush forest with no idea when or where they are. Seeing that Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) are noticeably stressed, Nate (Nick Zano) takes over and gives everyone tasks to set up camp to keep everyone occupied. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to the Legends, someone keeps trying to destroy the anomalies that keep popping up which could create bigger ripples throughout history. Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, Shayan Sobhian, and Amy Pemberton also star. Nico Sachse directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Mercedes Valle.

So from Rip Hunter's first welcome on the Waverider to a glimpse of the show's 100th episode, here's a look at our Legends' own timeline- 100 episodes in 100 seconds:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow – 100 Episodes in 100 Seconds | DC FanDome 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUycDFQ6bC8)

With the series officially back, here's a look at a Season 7 episode scorecard (with director/writers): "The Bullet Blondes" (Kevin Mock / James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt), "The Need for Speed" (Alexandra La Roche / Morgan Faust & Marcelina Campos Mayhorn), "WVRDR_ERROR_100 <Oest-of-th3-Gs.gid30n> notFound" (Caity Lotz / Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala), "Speakeasy Does It" (Kristin Windell / Keto Shimizu & Emily Cheever), "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist" (Andrew Kasch / Paiman Kalayeh & Mark Bruner), "Deus Ex Latrina" (Nico Sachse / Ray Utarnachitt & Mercedes Valle), "A Woman's Place is in the War Effort!" (Glen Winter / Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot), "Paranoid Android" (David Geddes / Phil Klemmer & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn), "Lowest Common Demoninator" (Eric Dean Seaton / James Eagan & Emily Cheever, "The Fixed Point" (Maisie Richardson-Sellers / Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh), and "Rage Against The Machines" (Jes Macallan / Mark Bruner & Mercedes Valle).

