LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation Trailer: Lightsaber Limbo's A Bit Much

Following up on the success of LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, Lucasfilm & the LEGO Group announced last month that the "Star Wars" universe would be taking a summer vacation this August in Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation. And now, things are heating up (and we're not just talking about the sand on Tatooine) with the release of the official trailer as well as a set of preview images. Set shortly after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the special features the voices of "Weird Al" Yankovic, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and returning cast members from previous "LEGO Star Wars" specials, and as you're about to hear? Yup, we're also getting the original song "Scarif Beach Party" performed by Yankovic.

Now here's a look at the official trailer for Disney+ & Lucasfilm's LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, hitting the streaming service on August 5th:

Looking for a much-needed break from stormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn arranges a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxurious Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon. But Finn's plan to have one last hurrah together quickly goes awry when he's separated from the group. While searching for his friends, he encounters three Force ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong, helping him to understand that holidays are about more than just having fun.

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation features the voices of: "Weird Al" Yankovic as Vic Vankoh; Yvette Nicole Brown as Colvett Valeria; Thomas Lennon as Wick Cooper; Paul F. Tompkins as Rad; Dee Bradley Baker as Boba Fett; Ashly Burch as the Tour Droid; Kyliegh Curran as Sidero; Anthony Daniels as C-3PO; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Allie Feder as Sy Snootles; Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker; Ross Marquand as Han Solo; Omar Miller as Finn; Kevin Michael Richardson as Jabba the Hutt; Matt Sloan as Darth Vader; James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi; Kelly Marie Tran as Rose; Helen Sadler as Rey Skywalker; Billy Dee Williams as Lando (Holovid); Matthew Wood as Ben Solo; and Shelby Young as Leia Organa. David Shayne writes & executive produces, with Ken Cunningham directing. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler, Keith Malone, and Jennifer Twiner Mccarron serve as executive producers. Produced in collaboration with Atomic Cartoons.