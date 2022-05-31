LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, Young Jedi Academy: New Details

Over the course of four days, this year's Star Wars Celebration gave franchise fans a ton to be excited about over the next year. But with so much information out there, it's not possible to get it all out and make sure everyone sees it before the weekend wraps. So with that in mind, we have a look at the official loglines and other production details on a special and a series that should be on your radar: LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation (along with images from the panel) and Star Wars: Young Jedi Academy.

"LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation": The all-new animated special premieres on August 5, 2022, exclusively on Disney+, with "Weird Al" Yankovic and Yvette Nicole Brown set to star, with other returning cast members from previous LEGO Star Wars specials. Set shortly after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the special finds Finn and his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, looking to take a break from stormtroopers and TIE Fighters aboard the ultra-luxurious Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon. But Finn's plan to have one last hurrah together quickly goes awry when he's separated from the group. David Shayne is the writer and executive producer, and the director is Ken Cunningham. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, Jennifer Twiner Mccarron, and Jason Cosler are executive producers, with the special produced in collaboration with Atomic Cartoons.

"Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures": Set to premiere in Spring 2023 on Disney+ & Disney Junior, the series is set during The High Republic era and will follow Younglings as they learn valuable skills needed to study the ways of the Force and become Jedi: compassion, self-discipline, teamwork, patience, and friendship. James Waugh serves as executive producer, with Elliot Bour as supervising director. In addition, Michael Olson will executive produce and serve as showrunner; Lamont Magee is on board as a consulting producer.