Let's Add Watchmen to The List of Things Elon Musk Doesn't Quite Get

Look, we can help but feel somewhat responsible for the cluster-f**k going in with Elon Musk and Twitter. Maybe if we hadn't lowered the bar so much for his Saturday Night Live hosting gig and been a bit more brutally honest, things would be different. But alas, our raging & delusional ego tells us we need to start paying penance. And thankfully, Musk is never lacking in giving us reasons to tee off on him. Because apparently when you combine a persecution complex, self-pity & a BuzzFeed quiz that tells you which of Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons & John Higgins' Watchmen characters you are, you get today's laughable example of narcissism. Apparently hoping to either have the deal done by now or having shuffled off to something else, Musk is still mired in a battle for the social media service and dealing with waves of backlash to how he's approached the entire thing (as well as some other issues stemming from well before the deal). So what does he do? Of course, he tweets out an image of Dr. Manhattan sitting alone on Mars. Yup, Musk compared himself to Dr. Manhattan. Surprised? If you are, then welcome back to Earth or to 2022 or from the cave you've called him for the past few years. But since we're the Television part of Bleeding Cool's central nervous system, we have to look to HBO & Damon Lindelof's Watchmen pseudo-sequel spinoff to set the record straight.

Elon? Can we call you "Elon"? Thanks! Okay, for the record? You're not Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Dr. Manhattan. But you are definitely cut from the same purple-and-gold cloth as Jeremy Irons' Adrian Veidt aka Ozymandias. The former is pretty much a "god" who can get things done. The latter's a human who thinks he's a "god" and gets things done by doing some very f***ed up things (without an appreciation of the "those that don't learn from the past are doomed to repeat it" mantra). But even as the needle shifts Musk towards Veidt, let's not think that the needle's anywhere close… it's just closer to Adrian than it is to Dr. Manhattan. The problem with Musk is that the jury is still out on what he's exactly done… Here's a look at Musk's tweet wanting us all to know just how lonely it can be being a "genius" and how (we're guessing) we should probably cut him some slack: