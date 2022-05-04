Life on Mars Co-Creator: Pilot Script for Sequel Series "Lazarus" Done

Fans of Life on Mars are finding their weeks getting a little brighter with word that co-creator Matthew Graham and his longtime collaborator Ashley Pharoah have penned the pilot for a follow-up sequel series, Lazarus. Much like Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes, Lazarus is also named after a David Bowie track (the final single released during life). Though there is currently nothing officially in place with only a pilot script in place, if the show is given a green light then Lazarus would look to tie up the story that began with the two aforementioned shows and bring the franchise to a close. As for John Simm and Philip Glenister, both have expressed interest in returning to their roles as Sam Tyler and Gene Hunt, respectively. And based on fans' reactions to the initial news, there is clearly a serious desire out there for a stronger sense of closure.

Graham hasn't been shy in the past when it comes to sharing how he would like the show to continue, teasing that the sequel series would take place in the '70s, '80s, and '90s, as well as an alternate modern-day. "So Ashley Pharoah and I have completed the pilot script for Lazarus. It contains the words – Hanging, Boogie, Creme Fraiche," Graham wrote in a tweet via his production company Watford&Essex:

"We would never make another 'Mars' unless we really had something to say and could push the envelope all over again. Finally, we have something," Graham announced during a Twitter webchat back in 2020 before the global pandemic kicked in. "There are bad things and there are monsters. These things are real. But to get to you they have to get through the Guv [Gene Hunt]. And the Guv is putting his driving gloves on."