Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Like a Dragon: Yakuza, prime video

Like a Dragon: Yakuza – Live-Action Series Drops Week 2 Trailer

Like a Dragon: Yakuza, the live-action series adaptation from Prime Video, dropped a Week 2 trailer previewing its final three episodes.

Prime Video premiered a trailer for the final three episodes of Like A Dragon: Yakuza, the live-action, slightly too-serious TV adaptation of SEGA's iconic video game series. The series' first three episodes, currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video, have already made a significant impact. During its opening weekend, the show ranked in 'top 10' most-watched titles in over 100 countries and territories among all titles. The remaining three episodes will premiere on Thursday, October 31, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza Takes on Video Game Franchise

This Japanese action drama plunges into the dark underworld of the yakuza, exploring the universal theme of family not only through bloodline but also through ties between yakuza bosses and their underlings, orphans and their caretakers, as well as mentors and students. These relationships are marked by deep affection at times and by intense conflict at others, all intricately intertwined. Set in the fictional town of Kamurocho (inspired by the real-life district of Kabuchiko in Tokyo), the story unfolds across two intersecting timelines—1995 and 2005.

In 1995, eager to escape their restrictive lives, Kiryu and his friends, Nishiki, Yumi, and Miho, plan a heist at a local arcade. However, the arcade is under the control of the Dojima Family, a powerful yakuza organization that rules Kamurocho. They dive into the yakuza-controlled underworld of 1995 Kamurocho. Meanwhile, in 2005, Kiryu is set to be released from prison. He learns from Detective Date that his friends are in danger and decides to return to Kamurocho to protect them. However, their friendship has deteriorated, as tensions between the Tojo Clan and the Omi Alliance are at a boiling point. The star-studded cast brings to life a gripping human drama about family bonds, all set against the backdrop of intense, no-holds-barred action.

The star-studded cast (as far as Japan goes since most Westerners don't know them – that's why we're including their IMDB links) bring to life a gripping human drama about family bonds, all set against the backdrop of intense, no-holds-barred action.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!