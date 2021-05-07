Locke & Key Season 2: So What Did Gabriel Rodriguez Mean By "Soon"?

Okay, now this is when the fun stuff begins! So around mid-April, Locke & Key star and constant-source-for-great-updates Darby Stanchfield shared the news that fans had been waiting for. After a long production stretch in the midst of a global pandemic, the second season of Netflix's adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's popular fantasy/horror comic book series had wrapped filming. Flash ahead two weeks and now we start the speculation on when the season will hit streaming screens. So far, viewers know The Witcher, You, and Cobra Kai will be back before the end of the year- could that include the Locke family? Or is 2022 the year when new doors begin to be unlocked? We were leaning towards the latter until we saw a tweet from Rodriguez where he thanks the cast, crew, and streaming service for all of their hard work bringing his co-creation to the screen. But it was this at the end of the post that got us: "Cheers to an amazing Season 2 release soon! ;)." Hmmm… "soon" and a winky face? That has us thinking more sooner rather than later- and the winky face vibes that it could be one of those surprise announcement drops when viewers least expect it. No reason not to considering how popular the series is- not as much time needed to promote as when it was first debuting. But then again, we're talking about a word and a winky face so take all of this with a ten-pound grain of salt.

Here's a look at Rodriguez's tweet from yesterday that also showed off some pretty sweet crew gear (please send us that hoodie- we have no shame):

Officially geared up for a #LOCKEandKey winter season! Thanks so much @lockekeynetflix @netflix@CarltonCuse @mereschmere @IDWEntertain and everyone from the incredible L&K cast and crew, you're all the best :)

Cheers to an amazing Season 2 release soon! ;) pic.twitter.com/lsECu4nNlr — Gabriel Rodríguez (@GR_comics) May 6, 2021

During an interview from last year, co-showrunner Meredith Averill (with Carlton Cuse) detailed what she would change (and keep) if the series was assigned a second set of keys. Proudly preferring "suspense and tension" over "gory and graphic" when it comes to horror, Averill revealed that the second season would retain the first season's tone. But with the kids getting older and also more experienced with the keys and their powers, the topics, situations, and enemies they face will have to grow and deepen: "The first season, we always thought of as being the story of the kids learning that they're the new Keepers of the Keys. With season two, we want to explore what that responsibility means. What does it mean as they get closer to being 18 years old—the age when you age out of magic—what does that mean? What does that look like? We cover so much of the comics in the first season, but there's so much of the lore that we held back on and new keys we created for the show that we're excited to share."

Averill continued, "Tonally, I think we intend to keep the show the same, but we do want to deepen the characters' lives and the issues they're dealing with. The older kids are moving closer to their graduation, and while grief is something that you never fully let go of, the kids are going to be able to begin moving on because, at least for now, they know the truth of what happened to him. If you can believe it, the Locke kids are going to be dealing with things far heavier than the death of their father in season two."

Based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's popular comic book series, Netflix's adaptation of the horror/fantasy Locke & Key focuses on the Locke siblings – Kinsey (Emilia Jones), Tyler (Connor Jessup), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) – who move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts with their mother Nina (Darby Stanchfield) after the gruesome murder of their father, only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Standing in their way is a devious demon who also wants the keys and will stop at nothing to attain them. The first season also starred Petrice Jones, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Laysla De Oliveira, Kevin Alves, Asha Bromfield, Griffin Gluck, Steven Williams, Felix Mallard, Coby Bird, Sherri Saum, and Eric Graise. Aaron Ashmore and Hallea Jones have been promoted to series regulars for the second season, with Brendan Hines (The Tick)as a new series regular and Liyou Abere (The Boys) guest-starring.