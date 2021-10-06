Locke & Key Season 2 Trailer: New Keys Unlock Old & Deadly Secrets

With only a little more than two weeks to go until Netflix's hit series adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's comic book series Locke & Key unleashes its second season, up to now we've learned of the new keys that Kinsey (Emilia Jones), Tyler (Connor Jessup), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) have felt "inspired" to forge. But as they dig deeper into the power and mystery of the keys, more family secrets will be unlocked- and danger lurks closer than they could ever possibly realize.

Now here's a look at the full trailer for Netflix's Locke & Key, returning for Season 2 on October 22nd:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Locke and Key Trailer | Season 2 | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EZKWJ01jNOI)

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father's death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. Locke and Key on Netflix is the television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW Entertainment and returns October 22 for Season 2.

Netflix's Locke & Key Season 2 stars Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke), Connor Jessup (Tyler Locke), Emilia Jones (Kinsey Locke), Jackson Robert Scott (Bode Locke), Petrice Jones (Scot Cavendish), Bill Heck (Rendell Locke), Thomas Mitchell Barnett (Sam Lesser), Coby Bird (Rufus Whedon), Jesse Camacho (Doug Brazelle), Asha Bromfield (Zadie Wells), Griffin Gluck (Gabe), Hallea Jones (Eden), Aaron Ashmore (Duncan Locke), Liyuo Abere (Jamie Bennett), and Brendan Hines (Josh Bennett). Showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averil also executive produce, alongside Aron Eli Coleite, Hill & Chris Ryall; with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW; Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert & Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion; Lindsey Springer; and John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5.