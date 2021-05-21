Loki Creative Team Talk Influences: Blade Runner, Teletubbies & More

By now, you know the deal. Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief touched the Tesseract and messed up time and reality royally, so the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), and "Miss Minutes" have "persuaded" him to help them set things right. Now with the series set to take over Wednesdays beginning June 9, series director Kate Herron and head writer Michael Waldron are offering EW and viewers insight into the pop culture influences flowing throughout the series that they should keep their radars attended to. Here's a look at some of the highlights…

"Jurassic Park": "I would describe it as big sci-fi with heart," said Herron. "They're in these amazing sci-fi worlds, but Jurassic Park, for me at least, is about a guy working, 'Can I be a dad? How do I feel about kids?' I think that is very relatable. So I think for us with Loki, I think the thing I brought to it is that I'm very character-focused and I'm always trying to give the audience an understanding of, how do these characters feel in these big huge universes?"

"Mad Men": "We're going to get to invest six episodes worth of time and get to tell maybe a more complex, layered character-driven story than you'd get to do in a big blockbuster where you've got so many characters to service in just a two-hour runtime," explained Waldron. "That 'Mad Men' influence as much philosophical and it was aesthetic."

"Blade Runner": Herron's pitch to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige emphasized seeing Mobius as a version of a hard-boiled detective but in a cool, unassuming way. For Waldron, Ridley Scott's early 80s influencer fel like a perfect fit because "it was just a noir-ish, sci-fi, crime thriller."

"Brazil" & "The Teletubbies": When it comes to visual inspiration, Herron looked to Terry Gilliam's Brazil and (yes) The Teletubbies. Confused about the latter. Sorry, folks: "You're gonna have to wait until [the show premieres]," Herron teased.

To find out what Marvel Comics storylines also factored into the series, check out the entire article here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Loki in 30 Seconds | Marvel Studios' Loki | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7LydHN2_eE4)

Here's a look at why The God of Mischief shouldn't be taking Mobius and the TVA for granted (because they're definitely not approaching him the same way), check out the following teaser- with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Loki, set to hit the streaming service starting Wednesday (yes, that's Wednesday), June 9:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Miss Minutes | Marvel Studios' Loki | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5vpCIadly88)

Here's a look back at the preview released Sunday night during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: followed by a previously-released teaser:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Doing Great | Marvel Studios' Loki | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVvK10eFmo8)

In a recent interview with Empire, Hiddleston teased that there is a lot that viewers could learn about the upcoming series by taking a close look at the series logo. "I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show's] logo, which seems to refresh and restore," Hiddleston teased. "The font of how Loki is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don't know whether, across the MCU, he's a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don't know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake."

For Hiddleston, that logo speaks to the heart of one of the show's main themes. "I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are," Hiddleston explained. "I thought it was very exciting because I've always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Loki | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nW948Va-l10)

Set to hit the streaming service on June 11 with Waldron leading the writing team and executive-producing, and Kate Herron (Sex Education) directing and executive producing, the series finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston and Wilson on the series are Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero.