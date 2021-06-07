Loki: Owen Wilson Talks Joining MCU, Tom Hiddleston's "Loki Lectures"

With Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Loki ready to work its magic starting this Wednesday, both the studio and the streamer have done an excellent job laying out the mess that Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief created- and thanks to the Time Variance Authority (in particular, Owen Wilson's TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Judge Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15), he's going to help them set things right and take on a bigger big bad who's looking to make Loki's mess even messier.

But this time around, the focus shifts from Hiddleston's mischief-maker to Wilson's Mobius. In the following featurette, Wilson jokes about the "other offers" he had to be a part of the MCU before offering some intel on what the TVA agent is all about- as well as what Hiddleston's "Loki Lectures" were like:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Owen Wilson Joins the MCU | Marvel Studios' Loki | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7y4-WSywiSY)

Here's a look behind the scenes at how all the mischief came together, with Hiddleston, Wilson, Mbatha-Raw, and director & executive producer Kate Herron (Sex Education) offer some background intel on who you need to know and why while also explaining why Loki is unlike anything Marvel Studios has done before.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mischief Featurette | Marvel Studios' Loki | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-xfM_COCmY)

For a look back at some of The God of Mischief's more memorable moments (though there might be some he would prefer to forget) as well as a brief timeline to just how screwed up things have gotten, check out the clip below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: An Appreciation for the God of Mischief, Loki | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w04bAp6tliw)

Now here's a look back at the preview released during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards:

In an interview with Empire, Hiddleston teased that there is a lot that viewers could learn about the upcoming series by taking a close look at the series logo. "I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show's] logo, which seems to refresh and restore," Hiddleston teased. "The font of how Loki is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don't know whether, across the MCU, he's a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don't know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake."

For Hiddleston, that logo speaks to the heart of one of the show's main themes. "I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are," Hiddleston explained. "I thought it was very exciting because I've always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Loki | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nW948Va-l10)

Set to hit the streaming service on June 9 with Waldron leading the writing team and executive-producing, and Kate Herron (Sex Education) directing and executive producing, the series finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston and Wilson on the series are Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero.

