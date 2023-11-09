Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney plus, loki, Marvel Studios, preview, season 2, trailer

Loki Season 2 Finale Teaser: "All Your Questions Will Be Answered"

The promo for Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson & Sophia Di Martino-starring Loki Season 2 finale makes a pretty bold promise.

Article Summary Loki Season 2 finale promises to answer all of the viewers' questions.

Tom Hiddleston has shined in an outstanding ensemble cast.

The fate of Time Variance Authority - and the MCU - hangs in the balance.

Disney+'s Loki Season 2 finale drops at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

If you're not feeling a whole lot of nerves going nuts heading into the second season finale of Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson & Sophia Di Martino-starring Loki, well… we're not sure what to tell you. Because the series has lived up to its pre-premiere hype in a whole ton of different ways – with Hiddleston continuing to shine in an ensemble that might be one of the best ones going. But we're down to only one episode – with a sliver of hope resting on Loki (Hiddleston) finally being able to control his time slips. But can he truly "rewrite the story," as he believes he can? For the MCU's sake, here's hoping that he's right. But one thing is clear in the promo: all our questions will be answered. That doesn't mean we'll like the answers – or we won't be left with more questions.

Here's a look at the newest teaser for the season finale, set to hit the Disney+ streaming service at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET:

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Loki Season 2 stars Hiddleston, Di Martino, Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors and Ke Huy Quan. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes. The head writer is Eric Martin. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin, and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.

