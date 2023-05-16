Loki Season 2 Set for October; Echo Being Binge-Dropped This November After Secret Invasion, here's when Marvel Studios fans can expect Loki Season 2 and "Hawkeye" spinoff Excho to hit their Disney+ screens.

Some big news coming out of The Walt Disney Company's Upfronts just now that Marvel Studios fans will want to know about. First up, the second season of the Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson & Sophia Di Martino-starring Loki will start hitting screens beginning October 6, 2023. And following that, we have the Alaqua Cox-starring "Hawkeye" spinoff Echo hitting screens on November 29th. But with the latter? Now, that's where things get interesting because Disney+ will be dropping the entire season in late November – a new binging strategy for the streamer, for sure. "In 'Hawkeye,' fans were first introduced to Maya Lopez, a character played by Alaqua Cox. She will return to get her revenge in 'Echo,' a limited drama from an incredible team of indigenous writers, directors, and cast members. And in a first for us, all episodes will drop on November 29," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige announced during the presentation. Joining Cox for the spinoff series are Zahn McClarnon, Vincent D'Onofrio, Charlie Cox, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, and Graham Greene.

Loki Season 2 & Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

With the film now out on screens and a second season's worth of misadventures for The God of Mischief on the way, the question needs to be asked. Does Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania impact Loki Season 2? We're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer before we go forward with anything. You've been warned…

Of course, we get an end credits scene connecting to the streaming series – it only makes sense. But this one is definitely a bit different. In the segment, Loki (Hiddleston) & his TVA "buddy cop" partner Mobius (Wilson) are in the audience of what appears to be an event hall of some type in the early 1900s. On stage is a performer who introduces himself as "Victor Timely" – you know where this is going, right? Because "Victor" is actually Kang – or a variant of Kang, to be more precise. Making the connection between Victor and He Who Remains, Loki offers Mobius the heads-up: "That's him." But based on what he's seeing, Mobius' reaction is pretty understandable: "I thought you said he was terrifying?" And that's when Loki gets to his friend with a perfect set-up for a cliffhanger: "He is." Just from the name "Victor Timely" alone, we have another connection to Kang already in play (as Marvel.com explains here). With the second season of the streaming series expected to hit later this year, it won't be long before we get some answers. But with "The Multiversal Saga" getting underway and all roads leading to Secret Wars, we have a feeling a lot more questions are on the way, too.