Loki Teaser: The God of Mischief Can Be Very Unpredictable

With only a little more than a week to go until Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Loki works its magic on Wednesdays for its six-episode run beginning in June, viewers are getting another look at how Tom Hiddleston's Prince of Asgard earns the name "The God of Mischief." By now, you know just how much of a mess he made of the timeline so now he's going to (in)voluntarily help Owen Wilson's TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw's TVA Judge Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15 make things right- right? Because while the TVA may think they have Loki under lock and key? Well, let's just say he always tends to keep an Ace or three up his sleeves (along with a knife).

So for a small taste of just how mischievous The God of Mischief can be, check out the following mini-teaser below:

So for both a look back at some of The God of Mischief's more memorable moments (though there might be some he would prefer to forget) as well as a brief timeline to just how screwed up things have gotten, check out the clip below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: An Appreciation for the God of Mischief, Loki | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w04bAp6tliw)

Here's a look at the previously-released teaser for Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Loki, set to kick off its six-episode run on Wednesday, June 9:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Chaos | Marvel Studios' Loki | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FgKNTA_CvO4)

In the teaser "Clocks," Loki's time for glory is now… but the clock keeps ticking and time waits for no man- or god:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clock | Marvel Studios' Loki | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0nTq-NUvU4)

Here's a look at why The God of Mischief shouldn't be taking Mobius and the TVA for granted (because they're definitely not approaching him the same way):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Miss Minutes | Marvel Studios' Loki | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5vpCIadly88)

Now here's a look back at the preview released during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: followed by another teaser:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Doing Great | Marvel Studios' Loki | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVvK10eFmo8)

In an interview with Empire, Hiddleston teased that there is a lot that viewers could learn about the upcoming series by taking a close look at the series logo. "I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show's] logo, which seems to refresh and restore," Hiddleston teased. "The font of how Loki is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don't know whether, across the MCU, he's a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don't know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake."

For Hiddleston, that logo speaks to the heart of one of the show's main themes. "I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are," Hiddleston explained. "I thought it was very exciting because I've always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Loki | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nW948Va-l10)

Set to hit the streaming service on June 11 with Waldron leading the writing team and executive-producing, and Kate Herron (Sex Education) directing and executive producing, the series finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston and Wilson on the series are Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero.

