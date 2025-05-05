Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: bojack horseman, Long Story Short

Long Story Short: BoJack Horseman Creator's New Series Set for August

Set to hit Netflix on August 22nd, here's a look at BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg's new animated series Long Story Short.

Official word came down in August 2024 that BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg would be returning to Netflix with a new adult animated series. Now, we're getting our best look yet at what Long Story Short has to offer. Set to premiere on August 22nd, the comedy series spotlights one family over their timeline. Jumping through the years, viewers will follow the Schwooper siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again, chronicling their triumphs, disappointments, joys, and compromises.

"'Long Story Short' is an animated comedy about a family over time. It's about the shared history, the inside jokes, the old wounds. If you've ever had a mother, father, sibling, partner, or child, this is the show for you — and by the way, would it kill you to call them?" was how the creative team described the series when it was first announced. The voice cast for the animated streaming series includes Lisa Edelstein, Paul Reiser, Ben Feldman, Abbi Jacobson, Max Greenfield, Angelique Cabral, and Nicole Byer. In addition, Dave Franco and Michaela Dietz are set as recurring guest stars. Now, here's a look at the official images released along with the casting announcement and premiere date:

"It is legitimately a thrill and an honor to be back doing what I love most: drafting enthusiastic pull quotes for press releases to Hollywood trade publications. Who says you can't go home again?!" shared Bob-Waksberg when the project was first officially announced. Netflix's Long Story Short reunites Bob-Waksberg with Lisa Hanawalt (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie), who is the supervising producer and will design the original art. In addition, Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie, Undone) will executive produce for Tornante Television. ShadowMachine (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie, Pinocchio) is producing out of their LA animation studio, with Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley serving as co-executive producers.

