Long Story Short Teaser Previews BoJack Horseman Creator's New Series

Set to premiere on August 22nd, here's an official teaser for Netflix's Long Story Short from BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

Article Summary Netflix's Long Story Short premieres August 22, from BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

The series follows the Schwooper siblings across decades, exploring family bonds and life changes.

An official teaser offers a first look at the show's unique, time-jumping animated style.

The new comedy promises heartfelt storytelling, relatable themes, and an all-star voice cast.

Nearly a year after BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg announced that they would be returning to Netflix with a new adult animated series, we've been fascinated by what we've seen of Long Story Short so far. Premiering next month, the comedy series spotlights one family over the course of their timeline. Jumping through the years, viewers will follow the Schwooper siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again, chronicling their triumphs, disappointments, joys, and compromises. Now, we're getting one of our best looks yet at what's to come with the release of an official teaser, which we have waiting for you above. In addition, we have new images added to the image gallery (and that's waiting for you below).

"'Long Story Short' is an animated comedy about a family over time. It's about the shared history, the inside jokes, the old wounds. If you've ever had a mother, father, sibling, partner, or child, this is the show for you — and by the way, would it kill you to call them?" was how the creative team described the series when it was first announced. The voice cast for the animated streaming series includes Lisa Edelstein, Paul Reiser, Ben Feldman, Abbi Jacobson, Max Greenfield, Angelique Cabral, and Nicole Byer. In addition, Dave Franco and Michaela Dietz are set as recurring guest stars. Set to hit Netflix screens on August 22nd, here's a look at the updated image gallery that was released:

"It is legitimately a thrill and an honor to be back doing what I love most: drafting enthusiastic pull quotes for press releases to Hollywood trade publications. Who says you can't go home again?!" shared Bob-Waksberg when the project was first officially announced. Netflix's Long Story Short reunites Bob-Waksberg with Lisa Hanawalt (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie), who is the supervising producer and will design the original art. In addition, Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie, Undone) will executive produce for Tornante Television. ShadowMachine (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie, Pinocchio) is producing out of their LA animation studio, with Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley serving as co-executive producers.

