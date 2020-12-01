Looks Like WWE's Friendship Frog Needs a New Name for Indie Bookings

Thanks to WWE's aggressive trademark policy, we may soon hear the phrase "what's Camaraderie Toad doing in the Impact Zone?!" shouted by Don West. Why Don West would be shouting this even though he hasn't done commentary for Impact in years is irrelevant. We imagine he's just sitting in a trailer in Florida shouting all sorts of random stuff while waiting for Dixie Carter to call him up again. But the point here isn't what Don West has been up to lately. It's what WWE has done to the burgeoning career of an up-and-coming wrestler.

According to a report from Heel by Nature, WWE filed for trademarks for Friendship Frog on November 25th, just days after Alexa Bliss killed the character off on an episode of Firefly Funhouse. From the filings, here's what the trademarks are for:

So if Friendship Frog wants to continue profiting off his WWE fame, he's going to need to come up with a new name for indie bookings. However, if we're perfectly honest, there aren't very many wrestling frogs, so people will probably assume any frog on an indie card is probably "that frog from WWE." Even so, it's been Friendship Frog's dream since he was a tadpole to be a WWE Superstar, and it's a shame that it came at such a high cost.