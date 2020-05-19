Looney Tunes Cartoons: Meet Wile E. Coyote, Super Hyperrealism Artist

Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang are set to make their Porky Pig-like entrance back onto our screens starting May 27, so WarnerMedia's HBO Max wants to doubly sure that viewers will have their eyeballs glued to the all-new animated shorts series Looney Tunes Cartoons. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and featuring a talented group of voice cast members including Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman, and Bob Bergen, the 80 eleven-minute episodes mark a return to the classic look of the original series' run coupled with themes and storylines that reflect a modern audience (and the return of some wonderfully familiar faces).

Executive produced by Pete Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!), HBO Max's Looney Tunes Cartoons keeps putting its money where its tunnel-drawing hand is with a new sneak preview focusing on Wile E. Coyote's continuing efforts to stop the (Paul Julian). We're not sure if Coyote's still getting his weapons from ACME or not, but if he is? Time to start looking for a new dealer, because what he's getting has some kind of Needful Things, Friday the 13th: The Series, and Rick and Morty "Something Ricked This Way Comes" vibe to it.

In the first previously-released short "Pest Coaster", Bugs (Bauza) finds his junk food-fueled day at an amusement park blocked by nemesis Yosemite Sam (Fred Tatasciore). Bugs wants on the Murderizer in all the worst ways possible, but Sam will do anything to keep that from happening. Thankfully, they both have long histories of level reasoning and rational debate so there wouldn't be anything to worry about, right? Following that, we see Porky Pig (Bob Bergen) and Daffy Duck (Bauza) in a battle of wills over wet cement on a sidewalk. Porky's looking to do his job by leveling off the cement for a sidewalk fix. Except that's just too much temptation for Daffy to resist, meaning he might end up one seriously stuck duck:

HBO Max Originals has a number of other series set to premiere this year, including The Flight Attendant, starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco, from Berlanti Productions and based on the novel by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian; the Friends unscripted cast reunion special; second season episodes of DC Universe series Doom Patrol; the return of mystery comedy Search Party for a new season; the three-part documentary series Expecting Amy, an unfiltered and intimate look into comedian Amy Schumer's life on tour as she puts together a stand-up special during her pregnancy. It doesn't stop there, not when you have sci-fi series Raised by Wolves from director and executive producer Ridley Scott (Gladiator); the adult animated comedy Close Enough, from J.G. Quintel (Cartoon Network's Regular Show); and Adventure Time: Distant Lands- BMO, the first of four breakout specials originating from Cartoon Network's award-winning Adventure Time franchise.