Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Unveils New Transformers Takara Tomy New Legends Menasor

Embrace the Energon with Hasbro as they have unveiled new Transformers Takara Tomy import figures are coming soon

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Transformers Takara Tomy New Legends NL-02 Menasor, bringing the five Stunticons together in one set.

Motormaster, Breakdown, Drag Strip, Wildrider, and Dead End each transform and combine into a towering 12.5-inch Menasor.

This imported Transformers Menasor features a bold G2 color scheme, premium detailing, 8 weapons, and Japanese packaging.

Transformers collectors can pre-order Menasor for $274.99 through May 18, with the Takara Tomy release set for October 2026.

Your Takara Tomy Transformers collection is about to get a mighty new addition as Hasbro unveils the arrival of Menasor. This legendary Decepticon combiner is formed when the five Stunticons known as Motormaster, Breakdown, Drag Strip, Wildrider, and Dead End unite. Menasor is known for his immense strength but unstable coordination, showing the Autobots more brute force tactics rather than precision. The new Transformers Takara Tomy New Legends NL‑02 Menasor now brings all five Stunticons together in one package for collectors. Each figure transforms into its own vehicle with separate accessories, and then all five can combine into Menasor.

When fully built, this Transformers combiner will stand about 12.5" tall. This version features a bold G2 color scheme, with bright, neon-inspired paint, and premium detailing. Just like most imported Takara Tomy Transformers, Menasor will come complete with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions. The New Legends NL-02 Menasor is priced at $274.99, and pre-orders are only live until May 18, 2026, so get yours while you can at Hasbro Pulse with an October 2026 release.

Transformers Takara Tomy New Legends NL-02 Menasor

"Imported from Japan, TT Imports brings premium Transformers figures to your shelf. With premium deco, articulation, and accessories, they're a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. Look for more Transformers TT Imports figures to a build a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

This Transformers New Legends NL-02 Menasor figure set features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe.

5 Stunticon converting figures: Motormaster converts to trailer truck; Drag Strip converts to racing car; and Breakdown, Wildrider and Dead End each convert from bot to sports car

All 5 Stunticon figures combine to create the imposing, 12.5-inch (32 cm) Menasor figure.

Includes 8 weapon accessories for display customization.

Comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions.

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