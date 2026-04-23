Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Two Point Museum, Two Point Studios

Two Point Museum Announces New Arty-Facts DLC

Two Point Museum brings out more of the arts in their latest DLC, as Arty-Facts will make its debut for the game this May

Article Summary Two Point Museum: Arty-Facts DLC adds artwork-focused exhibits, galleries, and interactive art experiences to manage.

The expansion introduces Undee Docks, a new museum location packed with art displays, themed decor, cafe items, and gifts.

Players can hire new Art Experts and explore Zara’s Sketchbook expedition map to unlock Famous Works and fresh creations.

The new Art Studio lets experts craft original pieces with layered styles, emotions, and unpredictable artistic mishaps.

SEGA and Two Point Studios revealed the next major DLC addition to Two Point Museum, as we're going to get a little more artistic with Arty-Facts. This DLC will add something you haven't had a lot of in your museum: artwork. A lot of it with various styles and genres, new exhibits, complete themed areas, and even an area where artists can create new works for modern displays to bring in museum goers. We have more details from the developers here, as the DLC will launch on May 7, 2026.

Venture Into The New Artistic Wing Of Two Point Museum

Arty-Facts invites museum managers to express themselves by collecting and commissioning art exhibitions and installations in Two Point County. Curators can dress their galleries with Famous Works from Two Point's greats, from 'Two Point Gothic' (American Gothic starring Gubbins), to 'The Persistence of Dairy' (Dali's Persistence of Memory with pizzas replacing clocks) and 'Box of Truffle Pigs' (Andy Warhol's iconic Monroe work re-imagined with boars). It's not just static works of art on display either, as a creative curator, you'll immerse guests in interactive experiences ranging from Performance Arts to displays like the Sketch Show, a lively, monochrome display evoking memories of a famous eighties music video!

If you're feeling particularly creative, you'll task experts to create Original Art in the new Studio Room. These works are comprised of multiple layers, and budding artists can customize their pieces by carefully selecting a medium and an expert who has just the right traits. Original Art will have guests feeling their feels, as your experts learn to invoke new emotions through explorative learning through Zara Fitzpocket's famous sketch book, which appears as a new Expedition Map. There's a huge number of combinations to discover, from majestic sculptures to humble stick drawings, but beware, with great paint comes great responsibility… and there may be a few spills. What's Included in the Two Point Museum: Arty-Facts DLC:

A brand-new museum location: Undee Docks

New expert type: Art Experts

An unexplored expedition map through Zara's Sketchbook

27+ Art Exhibits including Famous Works

New Gift Shop items

New themed Cafe items

Five new Interactive Art displays

New themed items and decorations

New Art Studio room to create original art pieces

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