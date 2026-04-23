Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: daredevil, hasbro, marvel

New Daredevil & Jessica Jones Marvel Legends 2-Pack Announced

A new Daredevil: Born Again Marvel Legends 2-pack is on the way as The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen gets a nice team up

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a Daredevil: Born Again Marvel Legends 2-Pack with Daredevil and Jessica Jones in 6-inch scale.

Daredevil features his new black suit plus alternate head, extra hands, billy clubs, and a connecting rope accessory.

Jessica Jones gets an updated Marvel Legends figure with photo-real sculpt, extra head, hands, coffee, camera, and phone.

Daredevil fans can pre-order the Born Again 2-Pack now on Hasbro Pulse for $55.99 ahead of its November 2026 release.

Daredevil and Jessica Jones are darker, street-level heroes who first made their debut in Marvel's Netflix lineup. Both of these shows focused on more grounded stories in New York City, compared to what the Marvel Cinematic Universe was doing at the time. After multiple seasons and a mighty Defenders team-up, these characters finally transferred over into the MCU. Daredevil: Born Again continues the legacy of Daredevil with some members of the Defenders finally making their grand reappearance. Jessica Jones is up first, and Hasbro is celebrating by giving her a brand new Marvel Legends figure.

Releasing as a new Born Again Season 2 two-pack, Daredevil and Jessica Jones are ready for a new team-up. This new set gives DD his new black costume, with Jessica Jones getting a brand-new release with updated articulation and a photo-real head sculpt. Jessica will bring some solo-adventure accessories, including a coffee, a camera, a cell phone, and an extra head sculpt. The Devil of Hell's Kitchen gets an extra head sculpt, batons, connecting rope, and extra hands. Pre-orders are already live for this new Marvel Legends Born Again 2-Pack on Hasbro Pulse for $55.99 and a November 2026 release date.

Daredevil: Born Again – Marvel Legends 2-Pack

"Private Detective Jessica Jones thought she was done with New York City but now she must join forces with Daredevil to resist Mayor Wilson Fisk's regime. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Daredevil & Jessica Jones action figures! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure set is detailed to look like the characters' appearances in Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again."

"Each figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. The Marvel action figure set comes with 13 accessories: Jessica Jones includes 3 alternate hands, alt head, an SLR camera, cell phone, and coffee cup; Daredevil includes 2 alt hands, alt head, 2 billy club batons, and connecting line. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!