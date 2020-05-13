Looney Tunes Cartoons Preview Finds Daffy One Stuck Duck

Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang are set to make their Porky Pig-like entrance back onto our screens starting May 27, so WarnerMedia's HBO Max wants to doubly sure that viewers will have their eyeballs glued to the all-new animated shorts series Looney Tunes Cartoons. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and featuring a talented group of voice cast members including Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman, and Bob Bergen, the 80 eleven-minute episodes mark a return to the classic look of the original series' run coupled with themes and storylines that reflect a modern audience (and the return of some wonderfully familiar faces).

Executive produced by Pete Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!), HBO Max's Looney Tunes Cartoons wants to put its money where its cement-stomping foot is with the following sneak preview that finds Porky trying to level off cement he put down for a sidewalk fix. Unfortunately, that's just too much of a temptation for Daffy so a battle of wills ensues that might just result in Daffy being one stuck duck:

In the previously-released short "Pest Coaster", Bugs (Bauza) finds his junk food-fueled day at an amusement park blocked by nemesis Yosemite Sam (Fred Tatasciore). Bugs wants on the Murderizer in all the worst ways possible, but Sam will do anything to keep that from happening. Thankfully, they both have long histories of reasoned discussion and rational debate so there shouldn't be anything to worry about, right?

HBO Max Originals has a number of other series set to premiere this year, including The Flight Attendant, starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco, from Berlanti Productions and based on the novel by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian; the Friends unscripted cast reunion special; second season episodes of DC Universe series Doom Patrol; the return of mystery comedy Search Party for a new season; the three-part documentary series Expecting Amy, an unfiltered and intimate look into comedian Amy Schumer's life on tour as she puts together a stand-up special during her pregnancy. It doesn't stop there, not when you have sci-fi series Raised by Wolves from director and executive producer Ridley Scott (Gladiator); the adult animated comedy Close Enough, from J.G. Quintel (Cartoon Network's Regular Show); and Adventure Time: Distant Lands- BMO, the first of four breakout specials originating from Cartoon Network's award-winning Adventure Time franchise.