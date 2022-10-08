Lovecraft Country: Looking Back at Misha Green's S02 Plans & Beyond

In a sea of bad or "questionable decisions" when it comes to television, HBO's decision not to renew Misha Green's Lovecraft Country for a second season definitely stands out. Considering the cable network would announce its decision only weeks before the series would go on to receive 18 Emmy nominations (with Courtney B. Vance winning for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series). And from what we've been seeing on social media over the past 24 hours, a lot of folks are still asking questions that we may not get answers to with the series trending on Twitter. To that end, we wanted to pass along a reminder that Green was definitely looking to take the series not only into a second season but beyond. And Green shared those with fans not long after the bad news arrived from HBO.

Misha Green's Plans for Lovecraft Country Season 2 & Beyond

Shortly after HBO announced that it would not be moving forward on a second season of the award-winning series, Green would share excerpts from the Season 2 "bible" to give fans a sense of the direction the series would've taken and make copies of the series' scripts available for download. In the sample that Green first shared on the same day the news came out, viewers saw that the second season would be set in "a new world" that "sits precisely where The United States used to sit." In the map provided, we saw how the "Sovereign States of America" was divided between Tribal Nations of the West, The Whitelands, New Negro Republic, and Jefferson Commonwealth. Along with the sample, Green's tweet also revealed what the second season would've been titled: Lovecraft Country: Supremacy, along with the hashtag #noconfederate.

Green would go on to clarify what "The Whitelands" was all about. In the description below, we learn that a zombie population was "one price" of "The Origin" spell. Now overrun completely by zombies, The Whitelands serve as a deadly "border between the South, West, and Northern territories" (with the "X" denoting "where 'The Source' will appear"). Here's a look at Green's full description:

Later that same month, Green tweeted out another page from the Season 2 "bible" that was a table of contents of what was to follow. Topics included what "The Origin" and "The Source' were, who made up "The New Generation" (Diana "Dee" Freeman, George Freeman, Billie Baptista, and Wi Sapa "Black Moon" & Xochimitl "Flowered Arrow), who "The Old Generation" are (Letitia "Leti" Lewis, Atticus "Tic" Freeman), episode sketches for a 10-episode season, and an intriguing topic covering "Season Three and Beyond" that proved once again that Green was thinking "big picture" with the series.

And here's a look at Green's original tweet from earlier this evening:

