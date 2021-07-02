Lovecraft Country: Misha Green Reveals Season 2 Title, New World Map

Earlier today, the news broke that HBO wouldn't be moving forward with Season 2 of series creator and executive producer Misha Green's award-winning series adaptation of Matt Ruff's novel Lovecraft Country. Though both sides reportedly had reportedly pursued the possibility of a second season, earlier reports stated that all parties involved with the final decision had decided to not move forward with the series. "We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country," said HBO in a statement. "We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey." Now, Green is sharing a fascinating look at the direction the series would've gone in had it continued, and it has us curious just how much of the second season was mapped out before the plus was "mutually" pulled.

In the sample from the Season 2 "bible" that was being compiled, viewers see that the second season would be in "a new world" that "sits precisely where The United States used to sit." In the map provided, we see how the "Sovereign States of America" is divided between Tribal Nations of the West, Whitelands, New Negro Republic, and Jefferson Commonwealth. We also see a dot and an "X" which we're assuming were markers for where the new season's journey was going. Along with the sample, Green's tweet also revealed what the second season would've been titled: Lovecraft Country: Supremacy.

Now here's a look at Green's original tweet from earlier this evening:

A taste of the Season 2 Bible. Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged. 🖤✊🏾 #noconfederate pic.twitter.com/BONbSfbjWg — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) July 3, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Earlier this year, the possibility of a second season sounded a bit more hopeful. "Misha is working with a small team of writers and they're coming up with a take. She had a book to go on in the first season, she and the writers wanted to go off and take some time to go out and figure out without a book with these characters, what's the journey we want to go on," said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer of HBO and HBO Max, back in February. "We all want to be sure she's got a story to tell. That's where she is right now, working on those ideas. I'm very hopeful, as is Mischa, so we're giving them the time to work."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Crafting Lovecraft Country | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mc2mYsc1agk)

Joining Courtney B. Vance, Jonathan Majors, and Jurnee Smollett are Aunjanue Ellis, Elizabeth Debicki, Wunmi Mosaku, Michael K. Williams, Jamie Harris, Abbey Lee, Jamie Chung, Jordan Patrick Smith, Jamie Neumann, Erica Tazel, and Mac Brandt, and Tony Goldwyn. Adapted from Matt Ruff's novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country stems from Academy Award winner Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, J.J. Abrams's Bad Robot, and WBTV. Yann Demange (Top Boy) directs and executive produces the series opener; with Misha Green writing the pilot and serving as showrunner, as well as executive-producing alongside Peele, Abrams, and Ben Stephenson. Daniel Sackheim (The Americans, True Detective) is directing the second and third episodes of the series, and will also serve as executive producer.

