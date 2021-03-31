Lucifer Showrunner Ildy Modrovich Thanks Everyone for "Hellish" Ride

Following up on yesterday's reveal of the title of the final episode of Netflix's Lucifer ("Partners 'Til the End," directed by Sherwin Shilati and written by showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson) and with Season 5B set to raise Hell on May 28, Modrovich took a moment on Wednesday to share her thoughts on the series, the cast and crew who've been with her during its run, and the Lucifans who never lost hope and never took a network "no" for an answer.

"There aren't words to express how much this experience has meant to me. This show, this beautiful crew (both in LA AND The Couve!), these incredible actors, our kick ass writers, our awesome execs (at Netflix, Bruckheimer, Warner Bros AND Fox!) and of course, our heavenly #Lucifans," Modrovich wrote in the caption to her Instagram post (below) that also included a photo with Tom Ellis and Lauren German. "It's changed my life. Who knew a show about the devil would bring so much love to so many. Thank you for this "hellish" ride. Ironically… it was Heaven on earth and I will hold it in my heart forever."

Here's a return look at two special "fan-cam" moments offering brief teases of what fans will be getting when the second half of Season 5 debuts. At the end of the first clip, Chloe Decker (Lauren German) wants to know where God took his family. In the second clip, viewers get a look back at the first half of the season before a brief look at what's to come- with "dear old dad" God having to ask Lucifer something…

Earlier, Lucifans learned that Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies, Star Trek: Picard) and Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Tragedy Girls) were joining the cast for its final season. Dungey's Sonya is a no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel. Hildebrand's Rory is a rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel hoping to follow in Lucifer's footsteps. Small problem. It doesn't take too long for Rory to realize Lucifer isn't exactly the devilish big bro she hoped he'd be.

Speaking of Season 6, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty), and "Partners 'Til the End" (Sherwin Shilati / Ildy Modrovich & Joe Henderson).